The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This week, Kristin Hannah holds onto the #1 bestseller spot: she has the only title that all five of the biggest bestseller lists can agree is a top ten bestseller. The only new additions were mentioned in just three of the lists. One worth noting is James by Percival Everett, a retelling of Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from Jim’s perspective. You might recognize Everett’s name as the author of Erasure, which was adapted into the movie American Fiction. It won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange, A Fate Inked in Blood by Danielle L. Jensen, and The House of Hidden Meanings by RuPaul.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
The Women by Kristin Hannah (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #2, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #5, USA Today #9, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Dune by Frank Herbert (USA Today #6, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)
James by Percival Everett (USA Today #7, NYT #5, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #4, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (NYT #3, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #8)
The #1 Lawyer by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Publishers Weekly #9, USA Today #8, NYT #2)
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (NYT #4, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #9)
Happy Place by Emily Henry (USA Today #10, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #3)
