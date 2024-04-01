The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This week, Kristin Hannah holds onto the #1 bestseller spot: she has the only title that all five of the biggest bestseller lists can agree is a top ten bestseller. The only new additions were mentioned in just three of the lists. One worth noting is James by Percival Everett, a retelling of Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from Jim’s perspective. You might recognize Everett’s name as the author of Erasure, which was adapted into the movie American Fiction. It won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.