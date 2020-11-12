Meet your unreliable narrator, Jess Wong. She’s had a longstanding crush on her best friend, Angie. But when Angie meets Margot, the two friends are pulled into her world of boarding school cliques and secrets. Jess may be stuck on the sidelines, losing Angie to someone else, but when everything comes to light at the end of the day, Jess is absolutely certain of one thing: Angie will need her best friend more than ever.

This one is more of a light, twisty thriller for those who don’t want anything too dark.