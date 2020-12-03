All in the Family: 8 YA Domestic Thrillers

Based around a family-run ice cream parlour, this book is more cozy than thriller but contains some family drama, and of course murder. When Bronwyn, or ‘Win,’ revamps the family ice cream shop, things take an unexpected turn: she gets stuck in the middle of a murder mystery that reveals long lost connections with her family – and more specifically her father.

This book is only the first in the series and it sets the scene for Win to unravel many more secrets, and eat lots more ice cream.