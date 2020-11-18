We’re more than halfway through November, and for some of you reading this that means you’re more than halfway through NaNoWriMo! For those not in the know, that’s National Novel Writing Month, where participants set out to write 50,000 words of a novel throughout the month of November. We’ve covered books about teen writers, and books that take place in the publishing industry before, but I thought it would be fun to highlight three more YA books that feature teen writers, one of which is one of my most anticipated 2021 reads! And for all of you Nano-ing this month, you got this, keep writing!

I Kissed Alice by Anna Birch and Victoria Ying Rhodes and Iliana are students at the prestigious Alabama Conservatory of the Arts, where they’re competing for the Capstone scholarship. They definitely aren’t friends in school, but unbeknownst to them both, they’ve been secretly collaborating on a webcomic after school, using screen names to shield their identities. As the pressure at school intensifies, so does their attraction to one another. But will it all blow up once they learn the truth about who they’ve been collaborating with all along?

Happily Ever Afters by Elise Bryant Tessa is a romance writer who’s never felt like a protagonist, because girls like her don’t star in the romance novels she loves. When she gets a chance to attend a prestigious creative writing program, she’s excited to learn lots and showcase her writing…until a major case of writer’s block sets in. Tessa’s best friend decides that the perfect cure for Tessa’s creative block is to get some real-life inspiration, so she creates a list of romance novel moves to help Tessa get out of her comfort zone and find some romance!

Not Now, Not Ever by Lily Anderson Elliot Gabaroche doesn’t like her options for summer: Either she sticks around home, or is sent off to her mom’s Air Force summer camp. She comes up with her own solution: Feeding her parents misinformation so she can sneak off to a summer camp at Rayevich College, the only university she wants to attend, with a degree in writing science fiction and a library that houses some rare editions of Octavia Butler’s novels. But nothing goes to plan when Elliot’s cousin shows up at camp too, blowing her cover!

