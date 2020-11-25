3 on a YA Theme: 3 YA Romances About Finding Love Abroad

Who doesn’t occasionally daydream about what it would be like to travel to another country and discover adventure, excitement, and romance? With the popularity of books like Anna and the French Kiss by Stephanie Perkins and Love & Gelato by Jenna Evans Welch (and to get our minds off the fact that we are all still quarantining at home), I thought it would be fun to highlight three great YA romances about finding love abroad! Here are two books you can pick up now, plus one 2021 release you’ll want to preorder!

The Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Namey Taylor Lila Reyes had a three-step plan for after graduation, and nowhere in that plan did she account for her entire life falling apart. Worried about her, Lila’s parents send her to England to live with friends, hoping a change of scenery will be good for her. But Lila can’t stand rainy, dreary England and wants to leave…until she meets a teashop clerk named Orion. Orion is determined to show Lila all of the wonderful things that England has to offer. It’s not long before Lila begins to come around to England, and begins to seriously reconsider her carefully planned future.

I Love You So Mochi by Sarah Kuhn Kimi Nakamura enjoys giving everything she owns and wears a bold, artistic flair. Her mother doesn’t approve, and when their disagreements culminate in an explosive fight, Kimi takes up her estranged grandparents on their offer to visit the in Kyoto. Once there, Kimi falls in love with the culture and all the city has to offer…including Akira, a student who works as a Mochi mascot in his spare time. But this trip isn’t just a nice escape from her problems at home—Kimi gains important insight into why her mother is the way she is, which just might give her the tools she needs to make up with her.

Hot British Boyfriend by Kristy Boyce Ellie Nichols needs a change of scenery, and fast—she needs to distance herself from a horrifically public rejection by her crush at home, so she signs up for the study abroad program and lands in England with a group of classmates. Ellie’s goals for the trip are less academic and more about self-improvement. She needs a confidence booster, and she wants to find a hot British boyfriend for her time abroad. She teams up with one of her classmates from home, Dev, in order to achieve this goal—but nothing goes quite as Ellie plans.

