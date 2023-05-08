12 Adorable Toddler Bookcases for Little Readers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

How do you get kids to love reading? It’s a question that’s foremost in the minds of parents and teachers, as they strive to promote a love of literacy from an early age. For the youngest readers, just having books accessible and available in toddler bookcases is a huge boost to early literacy. Easy book access allows babies and toddlers to conceptualize books as objects, understand what the purpose of a book is, and become interested in the visuals of stories. Additionally, reading together helps cement child-parent bonds and introduces new vocabulary to children beginning to talk.

For little readers, being able to display and choose their own books can help cultivate a sense of ownership that leads to pride in being a reader. One great way to make this happen is to have toddler bookshelves that are safe for young children and easily accessible. When toddlers have regular access to a low-to-the-ground shelf with face-out displays, it increases their ability to select their own books as well as the chances they will pick up books unprompted. Toddler bookcases that display books facing forward, so toddlers can see the cover illustrations, are especially valuable in enticing kids who can’t yet read the titles to pick up a book. These toddler bookshelves will help you incorporate a toddler-friendly reading space into any corner of your home and help you share a love of books with your child.

This cute and simple shelf has room for books, stuffed animals, and toys of various sizes. $119

This shelf comes with drawers for toy or blanket storage, as well as handy cloth pockets in front for smaller books. $65

If you’re looking for a no-tip option, this wooden shelf is a great choice that allows toddlers to easily access their books. $139

Another open-top, low-to-the-ground option is this adorable shelf with fun cutouts. $89

This toddler bookcase even has an adorable seat built right in! $177

This open, neutral bookcase is small enough to be put in any room in the house. $66

If you’re looking to save floor space, check out these wall-mounted shelves that do a great job of showing off book covers! $152

This bright and cheery toddler bookshelf is made with colorful fabric for easy access. $40

Preschool paleontologists will love this dinosaur-shaped shelf, which also comes in bear, tree, and unicorn versions. $200

If your toddler loves things that go, they’ll love this truck bookcase. $138

Store your toddler’s favorite fairy tale books in this enchanting, toddler bookcase. $100

And if you’re looking to splurge…this bookcase has shelving on one side and a toddler-sized bench seat and desk on the other. $437

