The Best-Selling Indie Books of the Year, According to Bookshop.org
After you’ve read about The New York Times‘ 10 best books of the year, Barnes & Noble’s best book of the year, and the best science fiction and fantasy of 2022 and 2023, Bookshop.org has a list of the 30+ best-selling indie books of the year for those of you who are more indie-inclined. The books in the list feature everything from self-help to monster romance and horror.
To get you started, here are a few of the best-selling indie books of 2023 according to Bookshop.org:
Don’t Believe Everything You Think by Joseph Nguyen
The Dragon’s Bride by Katee Robert
You’ve Lost a Lot of Blood by Eric Larocca
Dear Self, by Patience Tamarra Davis
Climate by Whitney Hanson, illustrated by Ruth Bladen
Vipers and Virtuosos by Sav R. Miller
For a full list, visit Bookshop.org.
