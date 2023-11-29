a white woman in red plaid with a stack of books, reaching for another book on the shelf in a bookstore.
The Best-Selling Indie Books of the Year, According to Bookshop.org

After you’ve read about The New York Times‘ 10 best books of the year, Barnes & Noble’s best book of the year, and the best science fiction and fantasy of 2022 and 2023, Bookshop.org has a list of the 30+ best-selling indie books of the year for those of you who are more indie-inclined. The books in the list feature everything from self-help to monster romance and horror.

To get you started, here are a few of the best-selling indie books of 2023 according to Bookshop.org:

cover of Don't Believe Everything You Think by Joseph Nguyen

Don’t Believe Everything You Think by Joseph Nguyen

cover of The Dragon's Bride by Katee Robert

The Dragon’s Bride by Katee Robert

cover of You've Lost a Lot of Blood by Eric Larocca

You’ve Lost a Lot of Blood by Eric Larocca

cover of Dear Self, by Patience Tamarra Davis

Dear Self, by Patience Tamarra Davis

cover of Climate by Whitney Hanson, illustrated by Ruth Bladen

Climate by Whitney Hanson, illustrated by Ruth Bladen

cover of Vipers and Virtuosos by Sav R. Miller

Vipers and Virtuosos by Sav R. Miller

For a full list, visit Bookshop.org.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

