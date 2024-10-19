All the News Book Riot Reported This Week
Welcome to your Saturday edition of Today in Books, packed with all the news Book Riot reported this week. Let’s dig in.
🚫 A South Carolina Library Won’t Buy New Books for Readers Under 18
💘 Taylor Swift is Publishing a Book!
🌈 Amazon Announces the First Color-Screen Kindle
💋 Emily Henry’s Next Books is Coming in 2025
🥇 Winners of the 2024 Kirkus Prizes
📣 Kate McKinnon Will Host the National Book Awards
What are you reading? Let us know in the comments!
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Leave a comment
Join All Access to add comments.