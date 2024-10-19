Today in Books

All the News Book Riot Reported This Week

The bestselling books of the week, a South Carolina library that won't buy new books for kids, and more bookish news.

Welcome to your Saturday edition of Today in Books, packed with all the news Book Riot reported this week. Let’s dig in.

🚫 A South Carolina Library Won’t Buy New Books for Readers Under 18

🏆 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

🍿 Watching the New Trailer for Like Water for Chocolate

💘 Taylor Swift is Publishing a Book!

🌈 Amazon Announces the First Color-Screen Kindle

💋 Emily Henry’s Next Books is Coming in 2025

🥇 Winners of the 2024 Kirkus Prizes

📣 Kate McKinnon Will Host the National Book Awards

