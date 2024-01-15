25 of the Best Self-Improvement Books to Read in 2024
Leftover Christmas and New Year’s candy has been eaten, resolutions and goals have been set, and 2024 planners and journals have been broken in. Yep, we’re officially well into the new year, which means that those same resolutions and goals have stopped looking exciting and begun looking intimidating, too difficult, just too much overall. More specifically, we’ve entered the part of January where we no longer bother trying to get in more hours of sleep or when we skip that therapy session because we’re too busy.
It may look different for everyone, but “giving up on self-improvement” often happens around this time. Of course, this is when we turn to books. Whether they’re self-help in the traditional sense or simply inspiring in general, they are there to guide us and light the way.
Here, I chose 25 of the best self-improvement books either published in the last quarter of 2023 or to be published sometime in 2024. The majority of these are self-help, but there are several on meditations and reflections that are absolutely worth a read. I believe that each and every one of these will offer valuable lessons for you to take into this new year.
Ten Times Calmer: Beat Anxiety and Change Your Life by Dr. Kirren Schnack
Anxiety affects over 300 million people worldwide, which means that a lot of us could benefit from this book. Dr. Kirren Schnack, an Oxford-trained and practicing NHS clinical psychologist, gives you a toolkit of actionable advice to deal with this common yet disarming mental illness.
Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things by Adam Grant
I’m just going to quote Serena Williams here: “I wish I could go back in time and gift it to my younger self.” I don’t know why you’d need further endorsement, but this book teaches you a new path to progress, helping you unlock your own hidden potential.
Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier by Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah Winfrey
We could all stand to be a little happier. In this book, Brooks and Winfrey give you the tools to improve your self-management and, as a result, improve your life.
Finding Your Way: Meditations, Thoughts, and Wisdom for Living an Authentic Life by Sharon Salzberg
Self-improvement has many facets. Stillness is an oft-forgotten one. In a world where we hardly ever get a chance to sit still, this book is a gentle reminder of how to do just that.
YOUR FIRST MILLION: WHY YOU DON’T HAVE TO BE BORN INTO A LEGACY OF WEALTH TO LEAVE ONE BEHIND BY ARLAN HAMILTON
Money may not buy happiness, but it can sure as hell buy some peace of mind – and the time to dedicate to your own self-improvement. In this book, Hamilton teaches you how to make money in a practical way.
Feral Self-Care: 100 Ways to Liberate and Celebrate Your Messy, Wild and Untamed Self by Mandi Em
Ah, self-care. Is there a more talked-about concept? Em gives you a list of self-care activities that have nothing to do with smoothies and yoga: from dancing in the rain to primal screaming, they will jolt you into living more fully.
Made Whole: The Practical Guide to Reaching Your Financial Goals by Tiffany Aliche
Another book on finances, this one includes a workbook to immediately put its advice into practice. It’s been called “a masterclass in taking charge of your money.”
Get The F*ck Out Your Own Way: A Guide to Letting Go of the Sh*t that’s Holding You Back by MJ Harris
Guess who my own worst enemy is? If you guessed myself, pat yourself on the back. Because I know I’m not alone there, I offer you this book that I’ve been looking forward to reading.
ADHD for Smart Ass Women: How to Fall in Love with Your Neurodivergent Brain by Tracy Otsuka
It’s easy to feel defeated by a world that isn’t geared towards neurodivergence. ADHD coach and podcast host Tracy Otsuka helps women with ADHD embrace the way their brain works through a set of strategies and systems.
Living the Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron
It’s a common misconception that only professional artists have or can improve their creativity. In this six-week course, one of the masters of creativity training helps you access one of the main tools: intuition.
Your Journey to Financial Freedom: A Step-by-Step Guide to Achieving Wealth and Happiness by Jamila Souffrant
I’m a sucker for a good pun, so I was sold on this book as soon as I read that it would provide “readers with the resources they need to not only save for cake but eat it, too.” I mean, need I say more?
The 5 Resets: Rewire Your Brain and Body for Less Stress and More Resilience by Aditi Nerurkar, MD (January 18)
Stress is inevitable, but learning how to handle it better is always on my to-do list. This book gives you five mindset shifts plus 15 proven techniques to actually improve your resilience and your relationship with stress.
Overcoming Imposter Anxiety: Move Beyond Fear of Failure and Self-Doubt to Embrace Your Worthy, Capable Self by Ijeoma C. Nwaogu, PhD
Grounded in liberation psychology and cognitive behavioral therapy, the strategies proposed by this book will help you move past your self-doubt and self-sabotage.
Heal Your Nervous System: The 5–Stage Plan to Reverse Nervous System Dysregulation by Dr. Linnea Passaler
As someone who spent a considerable portion of her life in shutdown mode, I was sold on this book at once. If you feel like you’re constantly overwhelmed and/or in perpetual fight-or-flight mode, give this one a chance.
Slow Productivity: The Lost Art of Accomplishment Without Burnout by Cal Newport (March 5)
We’ve spent too long operating under the delusion that slow productivity is an oxymoron. Cal Newport says no more, delving into the work of brilliant people across history to set the principles of slow productivity.
I Did a New Thing: 30 Days to Living Free by Tabitha Brown (January 30
We can’t grow if we’re stagnant. Tabitha Brown knows this, so she spent a month doing a new thing per day. In this book, she shares the incredible results.
A Year in Practice: Seasonal Rituals and Prompts to Awaken Cycles of Creative Expression by Jacqueline Suskin
Another book to help you strengthen your creativity, this one is grounded in nature, following along with the seasons.
Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection by Charles Duhigg
Pub date: February 20
If there’s one thing we as people need, it’s better communication skills. Duhigg acknowledges that having excellent communication skills is a superpower, one that is anchored in one of three types of conversations: practical, emotional, and social.
Feel-Good Productivity: How to Do More of What Matters to You by Ali Abdaal
Like slow productivity, feel-good productivity felt like a pipe dream before I heard about this book. He identifies three hidden ‘energisers’, three ‘blockers,’ and three ‘sustainers’; and helps you access what you need and overcome what you don’t.
A Dirty Guide to a Clean Home: Housekeeping Hacks You Can’t Live Without by Melissa Dilkes Pateras
Beloved on TikTok for her no-nonsense, funny housekeeping advice, Dilkes Pateras’ book follows the same style—and gives you a ton of tips to make your life easier and your home cleaner.
Languishing: How to Feel Alive Again in a World That Wears Us Down by Corey Keyes (February 20)
This is one of my most anticipated books of the year. Keyes is a sociologist who draws on his years of studying langushing, “the state of mental weariness that erodes our self-esteem, motivation, and sense of meaning,” and proposes a way to break the cycles that lead to it.
Your Pocket Therapist: Break free from old patterns and transform your life by Dr. Annie Zimmerman (January 11)
It goes without saying that this isn’t a substitute for actual therapy. But if you’re looking for an expert’s help to break patterns that no longer serve you, this book’s for you.
Optimal: How to Sustain Personal and Organizational Excellence Every Day by Daniel Goleman and Cary Cherniss
Optimal performance requires emotional intelligence. In this book, Goleman and Cherniss delve into how the two are linked and give advice for improving both.
A Heart on Fire: 100 Meditations on Loving Your Neighbors Well by Danielle Coke Balfour
Another thing we need? Empathy and love for those around us. This book is a balm for the soul – and a valuable learning experience in a hundred different lessons.
Worthy: How to Believe You Are Enough and Transform Your Life by Jamie Kern Lima (February 20)
The single fundamental lesson we all have to learn at one point is that we are worthy, regardless of who we are or where we are in life. If you’re struggling with accepting that, give this one a read.
