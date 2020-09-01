8 of the Best Books to Read for #ScienceSeptember

I am a sucker for nonfiction books about hospital medicine, and this book did not disappoint. While Dr. Huyler’s writing is straightforward and unsentimental, it’s clear that he cares about the patients that come through his ER. When I say unsentimental, I don’t mean harsh. He tells it like it is, but also manages to craft these windows into various lives that will haunt you long after you’re done (the gunshot essay, especially). Interspersed with the hospital essays are essays about his personal life, which allow the reader to see the man inside the scrubs. He captures life, death, the decisions that change our lives, violence, and grace—all at once.