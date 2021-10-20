Are You Ready For 15 Of The Best Royal Romance Books?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Be it in books, movies, or in real life, people love to romanticize the royals, no matter the format. I mean, most of us grew up with Disney movies, and the majority of them were about princesses finding their happily ever afters. So since childhood, many of us have dreamed about becoming a long-lost princess finding happiness. To honor that dream, let’s name the best royal romance books to read, from YA romance to adult romance.

Even though we might love royal stories, you cannot erase the horrors they have created with their monarchies. They are almost always responsible for the colonization of many other countries. They’re responsible for the destruction of cultures that were thriving before they got there. I wish we would stop romanticizing royalty. Disney painted us a pretty picture that didn’t do any wrong, but the reality is anything but that.

I guess we love royal romance books because we crave a good outcome of something that has rotten roots. We want to see the possibility of something blossoming from an already broken institution. Even though in real life I won’t ever root for the royals, in fiction, we can always hope for a good outcome.

Contemporary Royal Romance Books

How to Find a Princess by Alyssa Cole Anastasia (1997) is such a huge favorite for many. For fans of the film, How to Find a Princess is a perfect book to read right after! Makeda’s life turns upside down when a sexy investigator comes through her door. Bez is looking for the long-lost princess of her kingdom and she thinks Makeda is her. She plans to take her back, but first, they need to get there, and the only way to do it is via boat…and there’s only one room. (They also have to pretend they are married!).

Kissing Books Newsletter Sign up for Kissing Books to receive news, book recommendations, and more for residents of Romancelandia. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Twisted Games by Ana Huang We cannot have a royal romance list without a bodyguard/royal pair! Twisted Games is steamy, hot, and delicious. But, really, everything Ana Huang writes never disappoints. She’s stubborn, he follows the rules. She’s a princess, he’s her new bodyguard. They know their love is forbidden, but the desire building up inside them can’t be pushed aside easily.

The Queen’s Game by Carla de Guzman A wild child princess, a shy quiet prince, and…fake dating between two nations? There could only be one reason that would bring Nina home and that would be if her dad died and she needed to ascend the throne to be queen. Unfortunately for her, that happens. Now she’s back home, but her reputation might not be ideal when it comes to becoming queen. So her aunt creates an elaborate plan to fake date her childhood friend, Prince Felipe.

The Princess Trap by Talia Hibbert When they first meet, fireworks appear. But then they are caught kissing by the paparazzi, and Cherry finds out that this guy is a real-life prince. An actual prince! The press is going wild, the palace is outraged, and Prince Ruben’s life is slowly crumbling down. He needs to act fast! Cherry comes to mind and quickly everything follows, like a flashy diamond ring in her left hand.

Theirs For The Night by Katee Robert Katee Robert is the queen of steamy stories. Theirs For the Night is the start of a royal series where a prince and his bodyguard meet a woman. And they want every one of their nights with her.

Once Upon a Royal Summer by Teri Wilson Imagine being playing a princess at a popular fairytale-inspired theme park! Isn’t that so cute? Well, this is Lacey’s life. And she couldn’t be happier. When she meets a single dad just enjoying a normal day at her amusement park with his daughter, she never expected him to be a prince! Can a make-believe princess and a real-life prince find their happily ever after together?

Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean I also grew up with The Princess Diaries by Meg Cabot, and if you have a deep love for that series, I’m sure Tokyo Ever After will become your new favorite. One day Izumi discovers the truth about her unknown father’s identity! He’s none other than the Crown Prince of Japan. Which means…Izumi is a princess. Soon after, she travels to Japan to finally meet her father and discover the country she always dreamed of.

Of Curses and Kisses by Sandhya Menon You know, I have a little bit of everything on this list. For this book, we have a “Beauty and the Beast”–inspired YA book set an elite international boarding school. Princess Jaya would do anything to protect her family. Especially from her family’s enemy, the Emerson clan. When she finds out Grey Emerson is also going to attend her boarding school, she feels like this is the perfect opportunity to take revenge.

His Princess by Christmas by Therese Beharrie In category romances, you can find a variety of royal romance stories. From secret babies with princes, arranged marriages with enemy kingdoms, you say it, they have it. Therese Beharrie is a master of words, and this time around she is blessing us with a Christmas royal romance tale. A prince is running away from something, but Amari isn’t sure of what. The only thing she’s certain of is that he’s searching for a job and she has one for him. Still, it definitely feels like a bad idea to hire him, but after one unforgettable kiss, is Amari prepared for the royal consequences?

Fantasy Royal Romance Books

Crier’s War by Nina Varela In a world divided by humans and Made, we find our two protagonists, Ayla and Crier. Ayla has one goal in mind, and that is to take revenge on the death of her family. The one who was responsible for that horrible event was Lord Hesod, so now she’s going to do the same to him: murder his daughter, Lady Crier.

The Bridge Kingdom by Danielle L. Jensen This is the story of a warrior princess taking revenge on her enemy. Her enemy just so happens to be King Aren of the Bridge Kingdom. She has been training for the day where she brings him to his knees…and that day might be closer than ever. The only way to complete her plan is to infiltrate his court. So when she is sent as a potential bride under the guise of peace, she takes that opportunity to bring down his defenses. But soon enough she starts to question whether she’s the hero or the villain of the story.

The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri Whenever you pick up a book by Tasha Suri, you know the romance is going to rock your world. You’re going to be a changed person after reading it. It’s just the truth. Set in a world inspired by the history and epics of India, a princess and a maidservant meet once upon a time. Imprisoned by her dictator brother, Princess Malini spends her days in isolation. On the other hand, there’s Priya, a maidservant, one of many who are tasked to journey to the top of the Hirana every night to clean Malini’s chambers. But there are secrets, forbidden magic and vengeance sewed into the pages of this story.

A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown Karina is a crown princess who wants to resurrect her dead mother, but needs the heart of a king. Her plan is to offer her hand in marriage to the victor of the Solstacia competition in order to make him a king and subsequently kill him. Malik is at the Solstacia festival to escape his war-stricken home, but also to start a new life with his sisters. When a vengeful spirit abducts one of his sisters as payment into the city, Malik strikes a deal: kill Karina, Crown Princess of Ziran. Both have a goal in mind and that is to destroy each other.

The Star-Touched Queen by Roshani Chokshi Roshani Chokshi writes beautiful love stories. I feel like they could live for years and years and people would forever remember them. Maya has always been cursed. Her horoscope promises a marriage of death and destruction, making everyone fear her. And, you see, they weren’t wrong. Her life turns upside down when her father arranges a political marriage to become Akaran’s queen. If you love Hades and Persephone, you’ll adore this book!

The Never Tilting World by Rin Chupeco Frozen meets Mad Max in this epic fantasy book where two twin goddesses rule very different kingdoms, one cloaked in darkness, while the other scorched by an unrelenting sun. Now, 17 years later, both sisters have raised a daughter each. But the darkness is calling them, and maybe it’s time for them to finally meet.

This isn’t an exhaustive list: you can find many more royal romances out there, including romances like Red, White, and Royal Blue! I narrowed it down to a list of 15 of the best royal romance books, each very different from the next. That’s the beauty of literature! You can find such a variety of books that have the same trope, so you won’t ever get tired of reading one single trope.