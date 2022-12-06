Here are the Best Romance Novels of 2022, According to the New York Times
Historically, the New York Times has not been known for its romance novel coverage. Its writing about books tends to skew towards literary fiction and away from anything genre — but especially romance. Things have looked a little different in the past few years, though, as romance novelist Olivia Waite — author of The Lady’s Guide to Celestial Mechanics, among others — started as a romance novel columnist in 2020. This year, she wrote an article about The Best Romance Novels of 2022, which is the first time romance novels have gotten their own best of list in the publication.
Here are the top romance novels of the year, according to the New York Times:
Best Contemporaries
Fire Season by KD Casey
You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi
D’Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins
Tanked by Mia Hopkins
Best Historicals
Something Fabulous by Alexis Hall
Red Blossom In Snow by Jeannie Lin
Best Paranormals
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna
Ocean’s Echo by Everina Maxwell
Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk
Olivia Waite’s Favorite
The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston
It should come as no surprise that Waite, the author of a beloved F/F romance series, has included a diverse array of romances on her list, with more than half of the books having queer main characters. There are also more authors of color included than most of the other best of lists we’ve seen this year.
The whole list, including the write ups for each, is at the New York Times.
