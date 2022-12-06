a photo of two women kissing
Here are the Best Romance Novels of 2022, According to the New York Times

Historically, the New York Times has not been known for its romance novel coverage. Its writing about books tends to skew towards literary fiction and away from anything genre — but especially romance. Things have looked a little different in the past few years, though, as romance novelist Olivia Waite — author of The Lady’s Guide to Celestial Mechanics, among others — started as a romance novel columnist in 2020. This year, she wrote an article about The Best Romance Novels of 2022, which is the first time romance novels have gotten their own best of list in the publication.

Here are the top romance novels of the year, according to the New York Times:

Best Contemporaries

D'Vaughn & Kris Plan a Wedding Cover

Fire Season by KD Casey

You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi

D’Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins

Tanked by Mia Hopkins

Best Historicals

Something Fabulous by Alexis Hall

Red Blossom In Snow by Jeannie Lin

Best Paranormals

cover of The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

Ocean’s Echo by Everina Maxwell

Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk

Olivia Waite’s Favorite

The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston

It should come as no surprise that Waite, the author of a beloved F/F romance series, has included a diverse array of romances on her list, with more than half of the books having queer main characters. There are also more authors of color included than most of the other best of lists we’ve seen this year.

The whole list, including the write ups for each, is at the New York Times.

