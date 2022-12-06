This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Historically, the New York Times has not been known for its romance novel coverage. Its writing about books tends to skew towards literary fiction and away from anything genre — but especially romance. Things have looked a little different in the past few years, though, as romance novelist Olivia Waite — author of The Lady’s Guide to Celestial Mechanics, among others — started as a romance novel columnist in 2020. This year, she wrote an article about The Best Romance Novels of 2022, which is the first time romance novels have gotten their own best of list in the publication.

Here are the top romance novels of the year, according to the New York Times:

It should come as no surprise that Waite, the author of a beloved F/F romance series, has included a diverse array of romances on her list, with more than half of the books having queer main characters. There are also more authors of color included than most of the other best of lists we’ve seen this year.

