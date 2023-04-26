This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The summer season is best paired up with a romance novel. And this summer, it seems there are far many more books coming out than there are hours in a day. How about we start anticipating these fabulous, entertaining, and swoony romance books that are releasing in summer 2023?

Summer brings a time in your life when there might be more time for you to treat yourself. You have time to take care of your health, whether mental or physical, but also to think about what makes you happy and do those things. A good ol’ serotonin boost does your body no wrong. And if reading romance books can cause that effervescent feeling to go through your body, you’re in the perfect place because this list has all of what you need to enjoy the best summer of your life.

In this list, you’ll be able to find all types of romance books, from fantasy to historical to contemporary fiction. Some of those books follow women in STEM falling for their rivals, summer camp romances, women who go into law school because a Magic 8 Ball said so, and definitely the classic friends-to-lovers story that we all love to consume! These best romance books coming out in summer 2023 will give you a safe haven where you can take a breath, relax, and enjoy a great romance story evolve.

May Romance Books for the Summer Meet Me At the Lake by Carley Fortune (May 2nd) There is no summer without a Carley Fortune novel. Fortune’s books encompass what summer really means — second chances, hot days, could-have-beens, and forever loves. Meet Me at the Lake follows two strangers who met by chance one day in Toronto and decide to make a pact to reunite one year later. While Fern showed up, Will didn’t. Nine years later, Fern is running her mother’s resort. And who comes through her doors? None other than Will himself, with a suitcase and an offer to help.

Jana Goes Wild by Farah Heron (May 2nd) You know what they say: never give a second chance to your ex. But in fiction, second-chance romances between exes are the crème de la crème. Jana Goes Wild tells the story of Jana, who has never really fit in. Now, she has to travel to Tanzania for a destination wedding, and she knows that everyone is going to be there. Her daughter, her family, and even her gorgeous but cannot-be-trusted ex. The father of her daughter! For Anil, this trip is the perfect opportunity to win Jana back and make her fall madly in love with him once again.

Practice Makes Perfect by Sarah Adams (May 2nd) Adams returns to Rome, Kentucky in Practice Makes Perfect, the sequel to When in Rome. In this novel, you’ll find that Annie Walker, Noah’s sister, is the protagonist and she’s ready to be the leading lady in her own love life. But before she finds her happily ever after, she asks Will Griffin for help. Because, you see, she needs a little bit of practice on how to be flirty and fun just like the leading ladies in the romcoms we love so much. Between tutoring lessons and fake dates, Annie and Will will come to realize that maybe they’re each other’s forever loves.

Wild Things by Laura Kay (May 23rd) City folks, have you ever thought about leaving everything behind and moving to the country, but because of reasons, goals, and maybe even money, the dream doesn’t come to fruition. In Wild Things, Laura Kay shows us what could happen if one takes the chance to be brave enough to do it and live the dream! El — with her friends — decides to buy a ramshackle house on the edge of an English country village and move there after being constantly disappointed with her job in the city. Not only does a great story with found family await you, but so does a sweet friends-to-lovers romance between El and her best friend Ray!

Oh So Wrong with Mr. Right by Nadine Gonzalez (May 30th) Harlequin will never disappoint if you’re looking for a sexy, powerful romance story. Oh So Wrong with Mr. Right follows a commitment-shy runaway bride who has to attend her sister’s celebrity wedding. But she cannot do it on her own. So, her plan is to ask the man who is sitting next to her on the plane to be her date, but also pretend to be in love with him for the cameras. Easy, right? They don’t really know what they’re in for.

That Summer Feeling by Bridget Morrissey (May 30th) What’s more summer-y than summer camp, am I right? In Morrissey’s title, summer camp is for everyone, even adults. Especially for adults. Because you get the chance to let go, to have a breath of fresh air before, maybe, going back into a chaotic life. Garland Moore couldn’t let go of the opportunity to finally be free of her past and forget the pain she has been dealing with. And this camp provides the perfect escape for her. Until she reunites with Mason — the man she had a premonition about after one brief meeting many years ago. But it’s not until she starts rooming with Mason’s sister that things start changing. Because Garland finds Stevie charming, competitive, and the perfect person for her.

June Beach Reads Single Dads Club by Therese Beharrie (June 6th) In Beharrie’s upcoming novel, you’ll meet a former heiress who decides to help out a single dad. Now a waitress, Delilah wants to give herself a better life and everything starts with helping Rowan by introducing to him a group of single dads who can support him in this journey of parenthood. Throughout this journey, Rowan will realize that family is the one that you find and he might want Delilah to be part of his.

Lovelight Farms by B.K. Borison (June 6th) Recently, news came out that Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Random House, was going to re-publish the first three books of the Lovelight series, plus release the fourth and final book. Lovelight Farms tells the story of two best friends who have to pretend to be dating in order to win a competition to save her Christmas tree farm. This book is sweetly cozy and charming in a way that you won’t ever want to stop reading it.

We Could Be So Good by Cat Sebastian (June 6th) A beautiful historical romance set in New York City in the ’50s where one reporter befriends the newspaper mogul’s son while they try their hardest not to fall in love. Andy is the heir to the newspaper, but he doesn’t want it. Yet he tells his father that he will try for one year. As soon as he starts, Andy finds himself messing up more than he thought he would. But every time he does, Nick is there to help him out. This hopeful and warm romance is going to become a comfort favorite for many readers.

All the Right Notes by Dominic Lim (June 6th) For those who are still hurting from watching Daisy Jones and the Six (2023), All the Right Notes can become your saving grace. Second chances, charming characters, and the love of music await you in this debut romance novel. Told in alternating timelines — past and present — we have Quito, a genius piano player, who wants to achieve his Broadway dreams. But after one epic night in college, his inspiration has been nowhere in sight. Then, his father announces he wants Quito to collaborate on a charity performance in his hometown, but he has to convince the boy he met all those years ago, now a Hollywood superstar, to participate alongside him.

Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood (June 13th) Hazelwood returns with a third stand-alone novel, and her fourth book, Love, Theoretically, a story that follows theoretical physicist Elsie, who finds out that the man who ruined her mentor’s career is none other than the one who is going to decide if she will get her dream job or not at MIT. This delightful STEM romance doesn’t shy away from the ups and downs, the triumphs and hardships, of academic life. This is Hazelwood’s best book yet!

Can’t Let Her Go by Kianna Alexander (June 20th) When everything is going well in your life, would you take a risk for something much greater? Or would you stay and drive on the safe side of the road? Can’t Let Her Go talks about taking risks and seeing what’s on the other side. It’s about two people who couldn’t be more perfect for each other, but who are also scared to mess it all up. Both have their own goals and dreams and yet they cannot stop thinking about life together. Will they take the risk? You’ll have to read to find out!

The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston (June 27th) Cozy fantasy romance novels bring out the best in a person. They provide comfort and serotonin when you need them the most. The Seven Year Slip tells the story of one overworked publicist who finds a strange man in her late aunt’s apartment…but he lives seven years in the past. This book is a fantastical time-travel romance novel that will make you take out a box of tissues immediately. But don’t you worry, because Poston is going to provide that happily ever after as well.

Will They Or Won’t They by Ava Wilder (June 27th) Sometimes you watch a film, or a TV show, and wonder if the actors are dating in real life. And some of those times, they are! But other times, the actors actually hated each other despite you seeing them falling in love on screen. In Wilder’s title, you’ll get to meet two co-stars, Lilah and Shane, with a very complicated history. They hated each other behind the scenes, but when it came to their characters on the hit paranormal TV show, they couldn’t be more perfect for each other. Yet Lilah walked away years ago, and after a lackluster career, she’s back for the ninth season to give the fans the happily ever after they’ve been waiting for a lifetime.

You’ve Been Served by Kristen Alicia (June 27th) Legally Blonde meets The Hating Game in this entertaining romance about a chef who leaves everything behind to pursue law. But she wasn’t prepared for the hardships of this life-changing decision — she’s already fallen behind in classes and the year hasn’t even started yet! She really thought it would be like the cute romcoms she saw on television.

Romance Books to Enjoy in July 2023 Role Playing by Cathy Yardley (July 1st) Gamers turn their online love into something real in Role Playing, the newest Cathy Yardley romance. When her son makes a deal with her — he’ll be more social if she also does the same — 48-year-old Maggie never expected to find love in such an unexpected place: an online gaming guild! Yardley enchants you with an emotional romcom that will pull at your heartstrings as soon as you start reading it.

Business or Pleasure by Rachel Lynn Solomon (July 4th) Rachel Lynn Solomon’s romance books make you feel things that you wish you could feel every day. They really feel like beacons of light in a dark world and Business or Pleasure is no different in this regard. It’s a steamy romantic comedy about a ghostwriter and a struggling actor who agree to help each other. She will help him write his memoir while he will help her out in the art of satisfaction. What could go wrong, right?

Grayson’s Vow by Mia Sheridan (July 4th) If you’ve been waiting for this author’s reissues, you are in luck because Bloom Books recently acquired them. So, you can fully expect these books to be republished once again, but with new covers! (I have no clue if every single one of them will have new covers, but the ones that have been announced do have new covers). One of them is Grayson’s Vow, which tells the story of Kira who needs to marry, and quickly, in order to get access to her inheritance.

A Lady’s Guide to Scandal by Sophie Irwin (July 6th) If you haven’t yet read Irwin’s debut novel, A Lady’s Guide to Fortune-Hunting, you need to remedy that and do it immediately. Sophie Irwin returns with a brilliant historical romance about a woman who, once upon a time, married for duty. Now, 10 years later, she’s a widow. A very rich widow though. And she’s ready to finally craft a future for her own self.

Play to Win by Jodie Slaughter (July 11th) I’m a sucker for estranged spouses romance books. So as soon as I found out about Slaughter’s newest novel, you bet I was already half in love with it. Play to Win is Slaughter’s latest romcom and it follows Miriam who has been living a very stable but boring life. Everything changes when she buys a lottery ticket…and actually wins! But she quickly realizes that the only one who can take a part of her cash prize is her estranged husband. So she comes up with a plan to bring him back, give him a great sum of money, make him sign the divorce papers, and be done with him for good. But being done with Miriam is the last thing Leo wants.

Before Summer Ends, Read These August Romance Books Kiss the Girl by Zoraida Córdova (August 1st) Kiss the Girl is a modern retelling of Disney’s The Little Mermaid! It’s a story about music, love, and finding yourself, but most of all, this story is about a woman who has known the path of her life since birth and yet she wishes for something else. Something that makes her feel alive. So, when the opportunity comes up to join an up-and-coming band — that has the dreamiest lead singer — she disobeys her father and joins him for the summer of her life.

The Roommate Pact by Allison Ashley (August 1st) Who doesn’t love a pact? The best kind of stories start like that. In The Roommate Pact, you’ll meet ER nurse Claire Harper and her roommate, firefighter Graham Scott. They both decide that, if by the time they reach 40, they haven’t found their other halves, they will become more than just friends. But everything changes when Graham gets injured and Claire decides to take care of him.

Confessions of a Canine Drama Queen by Stefanie London (August 1st) Who doesn’t love dogs and romance books? Stefanie London created a fabulous and glamorous romance book series about women working in the pet industry in New York City. The third book in the series is Confessions of a Canine Drama Queen and this is a very anticipated release for many. In this second-chance romance, August is known as Manhattan’s Dog Whisperer. But while she’s the best person to call to pamper your furry friend, she’s not really good at love. Not since she once had a crush on her best friend’s brother. Meanwhile Keaton, now an emotionally closed-off widower, just wants to make his family feel secure. And if this means helping his sister wrangle her husky at a weekend talent competition, he obviously says yes. And asks August for help, of course.

Codename Charming by Lucy Parker (August 15th) Another anticipated sequel is Codename Charming, Parker’s latest romantic comedy about the personal assistant of a prince and the prince’s bodyguard. If you’re familiar with the first book, you know that we met the heroine, Petunia, in Battle Royal and we also briefly got to see the hero, Matthias. Sparks were already present in the last book, so Codename Charming is bound to create fire between the two. Get ready to enjoy a fake-dating romance between two people who couldn’t be more different from each other yet find themselves falling madly in love.

The Secret to a Southern Wedding by Synithia Williams (August 15th) A city girl returns home after finding out her mother is getting married to someone she met on a dating app. But she never expected sparks to fly with the groom’s son! The Secret to a Southern Wedding is an emotional contemporary romance about second chances, forgiveness, and finding love once again. It’s the perfect book to end your summer.

Are you ready for the summer? With this list, you can have the literary summer of your dreams, no doubt. Filled with romance, lots of cute kisses, and swoony dreams. But if you’re someone who prefers searching books by their romantic trope, don’t worry, we have marriage of convenience romance, lovers-to-enemies-to-LOVERS (once again!) books, and more. Take a look around and write those names down because you’re about to have a reading list that will change your life.