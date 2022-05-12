11 of the Best Reading Magnifiers for Serious Readers

From book lights to book holders to tools that make reading more accessible, all sorts of wonderful solutions exist to improve our reading experience. And we will (one hopes) continue to innovate and bring the joy of reading to even more people. Today, we’re highlighting one specific tool: the reading magnifier. We looked at some of the highest rated and reviewed reading magnifiers in numerous shapes, sizes, and formats, because you deserve options.

From hands-free magnifiers to powerful reading glasses to reading magnifiers with lights, if you or someone you know is in need of this tool, check out some of the best reading magnifiers, according to reviewers.

This magnifying page reader boasts 12 anti-glare dimmable LEDs and covers a larger viewing area. It has an ergonomic design, and reviewers also wrote that it’s lightweight and makes for a great gift. ($15)

This handheld 4X magnifying glass with dimmable LEDs can be recharged with a USB cable and is advertised as holding up to 12 hours of non-diminishing brightness. The handle has an ergonomic design, and one reviewer called it “the best LED magnifier on the market.” ($28)

Reviewers rave about the long-lasting LED light, quick charging time, and the option to change lenses for various levels of clarity when it comes to this headband magnifying glass. ($22)

Take this hands-free chest rest LED magnifier from your book to your needlework project. Reviewers highlighted the magnification, portability, and its light weight. Do note that these require lithium button cell batteries. ($27)

MagniPros advertises this LED illuminated headband magnifier visor as ergonomically designed and easy to assemble and dismantle. A reviewer who noted that they have a small, fixed income was impressed by the affordability and quality of this multipurpose magnifier. ($18)

These high magnification reading glasses might be ideal for power readers looking for oomph and options in a pair of reading glasses. You can choose from 1.0x magnification to 6.0x magnification, with some variations in 0.25x increments. They also have spring hinges to provide a better fit for narrower and wider faces. ($13)

Don’t settle for any lamp — get a magnifying floor lamp! This is one of the more expensive options on this list (the 5 diopter, 2.25x, version is $110), so splash out for a special occasion. It comes with a flexible goose neck and an adjustable glass lens. Reviewers loved the brightness of the lights. ($90)

Here’s a magnifying glass for reading the smallest print, with 30x magnification and “ultra-bright” LED lights. Reviewers talked up its usefulness when dealing with tiny text and recommended it for gift giving, though it might be heavier than some other options. ($14)

For a lightweight, portable option, try credit card size plastic reading magnifiers. These sheets come in a pack of four and magnify 300%. Reviewers noted they were good in a pinch, and, hey, if you’re a survivalist, you can use these as fire starters (be careful!). ($7)

If you’re looking for a no-frills option at a great price, consider this handheld reading magnifier. It comes in 10x magnification and has a non-slip rubber handle for ease of use. The design is advertised as shatterproof and one reviewer noted that it’s great for general purpose home use as well. ($7)

These convenient keychain case reading glasses come in seven colors and various levels of magnification (magnification availability varies by lens color, from 1.5x-2.5x strength). If you’re prone to misplacing your glasses (it me!), these might be the lenses for you. Reviewers enjoyed their light weight and innovative design, but noted they’re prone to breaking. ($25)

I hope you found a helpful option among these reading magnifiers. If you’re looking for more bookish tools, gifts, and goodies, don’t miss out on our other book fetish posts!