Everyone knows Evelyn Hugo. Knows of her, at least. But when a young journalist with no connection to the starlet of Golden Age Hollywood is called upon to secretly write her official biography and learn the whole truth about her life — and her loves — for the first time, it’s difficult not to suspect ulterior motives. Evelyn Hugo has also been spectacularly good at getting her way, after all.

Told in a split perspective between the present-day interviews and Evelyn’s storied past, this book weaves an incredible tale of fame, love, and heartbreak. I was completely swept away by Hugo’s story.