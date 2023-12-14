The Best Queer Books of 2023, According to Autostraddle

Autostraddle’s list of 65 of the best queer books of 2023 includes categories for Comics/Graphic Novels and Memoirs, Fantasy, Historical Fiction, Horror, Literary/Contemporary Fiction, Memoir/Biography, Mystery/Thriller, Nonfiction, Poetry, Romance, Science Fiction, Young Adult Contemporary/Historical/Romance, and Young Adult Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror.

Casey, who wrote the list, notes that there are even a few instant queer classics among these books. To get you started, here are 13 of Autostraddle’s best queer books of 2023:

Comics/Graphic Novels and Memoirs

Roaming by Mariko Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki

Fantasy

The Battle Drum by Saara El-Arifi

Historical Fiction

Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens

Horror

Organ Meats by K-Ming Chang

Literary/Contemporary Fiction

The Rage Letters by Valérie Bah and Translated by Kama La Mackerel

Memoir/Biography

Hijab Butch Blues by Lamya H

Mystery/Thriller

The Bell in the Fog by Lev A.C. Rosen

Nonfiction

Moby Dyke by Krista Burton

Poetry

My Dear Comrades by Sunu P. Chandy

Romance

An Island Princess Starts a Scandal by Adriana Herrera

Science Fiction

The Scourge Between Stars by Ness Brown

Young Adult Contemporary/Historical/Romance

The Luis Ortega Survival Club by Sonora Reyes

Young Adult Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror

I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast Is Me by Jamison Shea

