The Best Queer Books of 2023, According to Autostraddle

Autostraddle’s list of 65 of the best queer books of 2023 includes categories for Comics/Graphic Novels and Memoirs, Fantasy, Historical Fiction, Horror, Literary/Contemporary Fiction, Memoir/Biography, Mystery/Thriller, Nonfiction, Poetry, Romance, Science Fiction, Young Adult Contemporary/Historical/Romance, and Young Adult Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror.

Casey, who wrote the list, notes that there are even a few instant queer classics among these books. To get you started, here are 13 of Autostraddle’s best queer books of 2023:

Comics/Graphic Novels and Memoirs

cover of Roaming by Mariko Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki

Roaming by Mariko Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki

Fantasy

cover of The Battle Drum by Saara El-Arifi

The Battle Drum by Saara El-Arifi

Historical Fiction

cover of Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens

Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens

Horror

cover of Organ Meats by K-Ming Chang

Organ Meats by K-Ming Chang

Literary/Contemporary Fiction

cover of The Rage Letters by Valérie Bah and Translated by Kama La Mackerel

The Rage Letters by Valérie Bah and Translated by Kama La Mackerel

Memoir/Biography

cover of Hijab Butch Blues by Lamya H

Hijab Butch Blues by Lamya H

Mystery/Thriller

cover of The Bell in the Fog by Lev A.C. Rosen

The Bell in the Fog by Lev A.C. Rosen

Nonfiction

cover of Moby Dyke by Krista Burton

Moby Dyke by Krista Burton

Poetry

cover. ofMy Dear Comrades by Sunu P. Chandy

My Dear Comrades by Sunu P. Chandy

Romance

cover of n Island Princess Starts a Scandal by Adriana Herrera

An Island Princess Starts a Scandal by Adriana Herrera

Science Fiction

cover of The Scourge Between Stars by Ness Brown

The Scourge Between Stars by Ness Brown

Young Adult Contemporary/Historical/Romance

cover of The Luis Ortega Survival Club by Sonora Reyes

The Luis Ortega Survival Club by Sonora Reyes

Young Adult Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror

cover of I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast Is Me by Jamison Shea

I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast Is Me by Jamison Shea

For the full list, visit Autostraddle.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

