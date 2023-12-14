The Best Queer Books of 2023, According to Autostraddle
Autostraddle’s list of 65 of the best queer books of 2023 includes categories for Comics/Graphic Novels and Memoirs, Fantasy, Historical Fiction, Horror, Literary/Contemporary Fiction, Memoir/Biography, Mystery/Thriller, Nonfiction, Poetry, Romance, Science Fiction, Young Adult Contemporary/Historical/Romance, and Young Adult Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror.
Casey, who wrote the list, notes that there are even a few instant queer classics among these books. To get you started, here are 13 of Autostraddle’s best queer books of 2023:
Comics/Graphic Novels and Memoirs
Roaming by Mariko Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki
Fantasy
The Battle Drum by Saara El-Arifi
Historical Fiction
Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens
Horror
Organ Meats by K-Ming Chang
Literary/Contemporary Fiction
The Rage Letters by Valérie Bah and Translated by Kama La Mackerel
Memoir/Biography
Hijab Butch Blues by Lamya H
Mystery/Thriller
The Bell in the Fog by Lev A.C. Rosen
Nonfiction
Moby Dyke by Krista Burton
Poetry
My Dear Comrades by Sunu P. Chandy
Romance
An Island Princess Starts a Scandal by Adriana Herrera
Science Fiction
The Scourge Between Stars by Ness Brown
Young Adult Contemporary/Historical/Romance
The Luis Ortega Survival Club by Sonora Reyes
Young Adult Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror
I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast Is Me by Jamison Shea
For the full list, visit Autostraddle.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Highest Rated Celebrity Memoirs, According to Readers
- Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year Reflects the Limitations of AI
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Best Book Covers of 2023, According to the New York Times
- The Most Popular Audiobooks of 2023, According to Libro.fm
- The Best Reviewed Fiction of 2023
- Goodreads Staff Share Their Top Books of 2023
- This is the Word of the Year, According to Oxford
- The Best Fiction of 2023, According to the LA Times