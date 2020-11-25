15 of the Best Post-Apocalyptic Books in 2020

‘In the end, meat is meat. It doesn’t matter where it came from.’ That quote is enough to leave any reader hooked onto what Bazterrica’s post apocalyptic future holds, and it is so much more than you can imagine.

In a world where human meat is now legal, Tender Is The Flesh provides a terrible and horrific insight into what happens when social norms go wrong and the consequences the desire for food can have. All in the most brilliant way that leaves you hooked, and makes you lose your appetite, and makes it one of the best post apocalyptic books 2020.