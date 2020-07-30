The 16 Best Pandemic Books, Fiction And Nonfiction

Doubtless you’ve heard a variation on the title of this classic love story from Gabriel García Márquez. Originally published in 1985, the book tells the tale of two star-crossed young lovers whose relationship runs into trouble when the woman marries a prominent doctor fighting to stop cholera. But nothing can stop Florentino from pursuing Fermina, and he does until she’s a widow, hoping he’ll give her another chance. Cholera functions as a backdrop and a metaphor for so many things in this poetic novel, and one of the main characters is a physician trying to battle the illness. Years later, the couple find each other again…will they take another chance on love? The beautiful language and emotional story of this heartbreaking novel resonates even more right now.