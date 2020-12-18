In need of a literary gift for yourself or your favorite bookworm? I’m no stranger to the struggles of finding the perfect gift online. And as a hardcore bibliophile, it probably comes as no surprise that many of my favorite online shops just so happen to be book related. It’s not my fault book gifts make the best gifts! So without further ado, here is a list of the best of the best online shopping for book nerds.

Totes, bookish shirts like this Book Nerd pride ringer, mugs, cozy book socks, and more. Out of Print has some of the best gifts for book nerds you’ll find anywhere.

Obvious State designs gorgeous literary art prints and floral totes featuring famous poets that I just can’t get enough of.

Keep your favorite books safe with beautifully designed book sleeves like this composition notebook design and modern marble from Book Beau.

Find one-of-a-kind gifts for book lovers from a unique classic book crate featuring one-of-a-kind covers to literary quote mugs and bookish clothing like this striking Shakespeare sweatshirt.

This site featuring incredible designs from artists all over the world is a place where you can find something for everyone—including book lovers. Find neat bookish items like this library card phone case or a typographic author quote mug. Or choose from an array of other designs that can be printed on anything from a blanket to a yoga mat.

In addition to a variety of great books, this independent San Francisco publisher features a selection of fun bookish goodies on their website like this typewriter notebook paper and bibliophile keychain.

The Literary Gift Company, as its name suggests, offers all sorts of delightful literary gifts for book lovers. Get a game for bibliophiles, a LOTR-inspired candle, or any of the other clever bookish gifts on offer there.

Did you know that the Library of Congress has a shop? And it actually has some pretty neat bookish gifts on offer, like this book locket necklace and banned book print notecards.

Uncommon Goods is known for their unique gifts, but there are some great finds on there for book nerds, as well. Discover neat bookish gifts you won’t find anywhere else like a book scratch-off poster or first edition book cover art.

I can’t get enough of these custom designed ereader and phone covers. You can choose from all sorts of to-die-for designs like a Pride and Prejudice kindle cover or an Alice in Wonderland phone case.

Find elegant literary barware from Well Told, featuring classics like Hamlet and Frankenstein.

Literary prints and bookish infographics make the perfect wall art for bibliophiles.

If you love bookish shirts, this shop has some adorable tees and sweatshirts like this book nerd heart shirt and Hobbit cutoff sweatshirt.

Ideal Bookshelf—heard of it? Well, if you haven’t, artist Jane Mount offers these beautiful bookshelf prints on totes and an assortment of other items. You can even personalize your own!

I can’t get enough of these classic Penguin Books designs on mugs and totes and notebooks galore.

This adorable Etsy store has all sorts of bookish goodies from apparel to Lord of the Rings inspired mugs.

Literary shirts and gorgeous brass bookmarks are just a few of the great bookish gifts you can find over at the Literary Emporium.

Take your pick of literary scarfs featuring quotes from the likes of Poe or Charlotte Brontë.

Rose and Adder offers a selection of bookish and mythology inspired candles with lovely scents.

This lovely little Etsy shop is full of screen-printed Austen quotes on shirts and tea towels and lovely quote prints.

These bold typography prints are exactly what your walls are in need of.

Find great bookish gifts for tea lovers from the Literary Tea Company like this Wonderland tea gift box or a tin of Mary Shelley loose leaf tea.

Support libraries and get some great book-inspired swag like a New Yorker bookstore puzzle or one of these gorgeous vintage NYPL stamp tote bag from the New York Public Library.

Books + tea? Must be Novel Tea Tins. Not only can you enjoy a great cup of tea with options like Anise in Wonderland or Don Quixotea, the gorgeous tins make for great secret storage on your bookshelf, too!

Find gorgeous editions of your favorite books from the Folio Society, like this beautiful rendition of I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and The Phantom of the Opera.

All the bookish candles you could ever want with scents inspired by the likes of The Inklings and all your favorite stories, plus other bookish goodies like mugs and apparel.

Honestly, the cutest bookish apparel you’ll find anywhere. Don’t believe me? Just look at this reading is fun shirt and this Christmas books shirt and all the other adorable shirts from Inkwell Threads, and just try to tell me you don’t need one of each.

Now that you’ve brushed up on the best online shopping for book nerds, you might also want to check out these bookish Etsy stores, some 2020 bookish gift ideas for readers, and bookish swag for, by, or with people of color.