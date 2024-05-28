Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
The Most Popular Shows & Movies on Netflix Are Adapted from Books

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Chief of Staff

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky.

Aaaaaand we’re back! Hope your weekend was filled with rest and good reading.

💰 These are the bestselling books of the week, according to all the lists.

🍿 Would you be surprised if I told you that the most popular shows and movies on Netflix are adapted from books?

📚 Bust your TBR with the best new books of the week.

❓Not sure which romantasy book to read first? We’ve got a quiz for that.

💥 Here are the top 10 summer manga to pack in your beach bag.

🥰 You need this adorable, affirming YA rom-com in your life.

📓 If you were in school in the U.S. or Canada in the ’90s or ’00s, you probably remember that we all had the same planner. But why?

🏳️‍🌈 Read these 10 new LGBTQ+ books out this week.