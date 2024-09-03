The Best New Books of the Month
The calendar is a construct, but the arrival of September really does feel significant. School is back in session, publishing is entering Big Books Season, and folks are fired up and ready to go. Still catching up on the end of summer? Don’t miss this look at the 10 most popular books on Book Riot in August.
The Best New Books of September
For the new month, we’re switching things up a bit. With this first roundup of new releases for September, I’ve compiled a souped-up list that looks into the future a bit. These are the books I and other Book Riot writers think are the best of the month. I’ve divided them up by genre and included a snippet about the book by each writer.
10 Chilling New Horror Books for September
We’re coming into my favorite time of year, and if you’re a horror fan like me, you’re probably just as excited as I am for the autumn months. Of course, we read horror all year around, but there’s something about reading horror in the fall that just hits different. They don’t call it spooky season for nothing, after all! And in fall 2024, we’re getting so many exciting new horror reads to get us through our favorite season.
There’s so much good horror coming out this September. It was hard to narrow it down to just ten titles to share with you. Included in this list are some of my most anticipated horror novels of the whole year. Along with some classic scary things like ghosts and vampires (a whole lot of vampires), September is coming through with fresh new horror concepts you’ve never read before. Scary horror video games. A violent world with no fear. A home improvement show with a spooky twist. The list goes on.
Riveting Middle Grade Mysteries for Kids Who Love Puzzles
I imagine most schools across the U.S. are back in session, and I hope everyone’s school year is starting out great. I reviewed some back-to-school picture books about a month ago, if you’re looking for some recommendations. Today, I’m reviewing four fantastic new middle grade mysteries, plus two new releases by Indigenous American authors.
The 20 Best New Queer Books of September
I’ve been writing about queer books for over a decade, and in that time, I’ve seen the popularity and availability of queer books explode. It’s been incredible to watch. We still have a long way to go, especially when it comes to representing the whole alphabet of queer identities and intersectionalities, but we’ve made a lot of progress. In fact, it’s become harder and harder to keep up with new queer books because there are just so many of them. I haven’t given up yet, though, so here are 20 of the most exciting new queer books out in September 2024.