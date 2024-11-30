The Most Popular Stories of the Week
Welcome to the weekend edition of The Best of Book Riot. This week, the best of the “best of” lists.
The Best Gift Books of 2024
The Book Riot Podcast recommends books released in 2024 that would make great gifts — for a bunch of different kinds of readers.
NPR Shares Their Big List of Favorite Books for 2024
One of the more unique spins on the best books of the year is NPR’s annual Books We Love roundup. This interactively, highly sortable list features titles that will be familiar staples on other best of list, alongside dozens of fresh titles and recommendations for readers.
The New York Times Shares its 100 Notable Books of 2024
The 100 Notable Books of 2024 is split into Fiction and Nonfiction and alphabetical by title within those. Each is also labelled with a genre, which range from the usual—Poetry, Literary Fiction, Biography—to the more more…bespoke, like Sexy Perimenopause Fiction (All Fours by Miranda July), Sad Irish Millenial Fiction (Intermezzo by Sally Rooney), and Mixed-Race Dramedy (Colored Television by Danzy Senna).
The Best Mystery and Thriller Books of the Year, According to Everyone
Check out several lists of the best mystery and thriller books of the year, plus news and an interview for fans of the genre.
The Best New Books of the Week
It is what it says on the tin!