The Most Popular Stories of the Week

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Welcome to the weekend edition of The Best of Book Riot. This week, the best of the “best of” lists.

The Book Riot Podcast recommends books released in 2024 that would make great gifts — for a bunch of different kinds of readers.