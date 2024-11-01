This Cozy Fantasy Book Feels Like a Warm Hug
Scribd Pivots Everand’s Unlimited Reading Subscription to Credit Model
Everand, the ereading platform from Scribd, Inc., has pivoted away from its unlimited subscription model in favor of a two-tiered credit system. Under the new model, all users retain unlimited access to magazines, podcasts, and a select catalog of ebooks and audiobooks. The new Standard plan ($11.99/month) includes access to one premium title, while the Plus plan ($16.99/month) unlocks access to three. The move comes as Scribd has negotiated expanded licensing of Big Five titles and eliminated the waiting period between books’ public releases and when they become available on Everand.
The Most Read Books on Goodreads in October
Every week here at Book Riot, we share the top five most-read books on Goodreads, and at the end of the month, we report the most-read books over the entire month. If you’ve been keeping track of the weekly lists, this one will not be a surprise. In fact, the titles and order are identical to last week’s. To keep it interesting, I’ve also added the top five most-read books in October in three countries across the globe. This time, we’re featuring Germany, Malaysia, and Puerto Rico.
This Cozy Fantasy Book Feels Like a Warm Hug
The year is 2024. We wake up each morning to devastating news on a local, national, and global level. Increasingly frequent climate disasters have us wondering if this whole humanity experiment is on its way out. The horrors persist and so do we. But honestly, we could all use a hug.
In some rare good news, I’ve got just the hug (in book form) you’ve been looking for.
Censorship At Its Most Outrageous
There’s certainly no shortage of censorship updates each week, and it’s next to impossible to keep up with everything, especially when board decisions get postponed and books quietly disappear from library shelves. One day’s headlines blur into the next. But then there are some situations that are so outrageous that you can’t help but sit up and say “What the actual eff?” Here are some of those examples.
Award-Winning and Outstanding Nonfiction of 2024 Lists Begin
Catch up with the latest in news for fans of nonfiction.