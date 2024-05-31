Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
hot queer books 2024
The Hottest Queer Books of Summer 2024

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Chief of Staff

It’s Friday! We did it. For a short workweek, it was long on literary updates. Let’s dive into the day’s highlights.

🏆 Can you guess the most-read books on Goodreads this week?

📱 The latest viral TikTok sensation is a self-published self-help book.

🔥 The weather won’t be the only thing heating up when you read this sexy novel about art and queer intimacy and more of the hottest queer books of summer 2024.

❷ The sophomore slump is real, but not for these terrific second novels.

❓What are your reading this week? Join the conversation.

🏳️‍🌈 2024 is the year of queer polyamorous romances, and we’re here for it.

🔪 Have you ever swapped books with a friend to read each other’s favorites?

