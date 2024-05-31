The Hottest Queer Books of Summer 2024
It’s Friday! We did it. For a short workweek, it was long on literary updates. Let’s dive into the day’s highlights.
🏆 Can you guess the most-read books on Goodreads this week?
📱 The latest viral TikTok sensation is a self-published self-help book.
🔥 The weather won’t be the only thing heating up when you read this sexy novel about art and queer intimacy and more of the hottest queer books of summer 2024.
❷ The sophomore slump is real, but not for these terrific second novels.
❓What are your reading this week? Join the conversation.
🏳️🌈 2024 is the year of queer polyamorous romances, and we’re here for it.
🔪 Have you ever swapped books with a friend to read each other’s favorites?
Leave a comment
Become an All Access subscriber to add comments.