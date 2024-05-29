Reese’s YA Book Club is Back
It’s Wednesday, and you should probably watch Heath Ledger sing “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” to get the day started right. Why? The first highlight below is a clue.
📚 Reese’s YA Book Club is back with an enemies-to-lovers romance that remixes Shakespeare and Arthurian legends with ’90s flavor.
😎 What’s your summer reading mood? Goodreads has 120 recommendations for every vibe.
🍕 Yes, BOOK IT is on the list of 2024 summer reading clubs for kids and teens.
🏛️ Here are 8 YA books for fans of Greek mythology.
🌋 James Patterson creates a literary eruption with an unfinished Michael Crichton manuscript.
💯 These are the best new BIPOC books out this week.
🪐 Don’t forget about the backlist! These spectacular sci-fi and fantasy series are still worth reading.