The Most Popular Book Riot Stories of the Week

Grab your coffee, kick up your feet, and dive into our best stuff from another eventful week in the world of books and reading.

📚 Goodreads users’ most anticipated new books of summer 2024

💯 The week’s best new releases. My picks? This Strange Eventful History and Another Word for Love.

🏖️ The best new beach reads for your book club

😱 8 of the most polarizing horror novels

💸 These are the bestselling books of the week, according to all the lists.

🛍️ There are a few days left in Amazon’s big book sale.

😎 Soak up sunny vibes with the feel-good book of the season.

🖼️ The winners of the 2024 Barnes & Noble Children’s & Young Adult Book Awards