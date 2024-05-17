Riot Headline The Best Hardcover and Paperback Deals of the Amazon Book Sale (UPDATED May 17, 2024)
Best of Book Riot

The Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Books of the Summer

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Chief of Staff

Here’s to wrapping up the week with a big serving of bookish goodness!

🍿 Less than a month until It Ends With Us hits theaters, and the first full-length trailer has landed

🚫 A Minnesota bill to ban book bans is on the governor’s desk. May their efforts succeed!

✍️ You’ll be surprised what book challenge forms actually look like.

📚 Fill your beach bag and top off your TBR with the best sci-fi, fantasy, and horror of the summer according to Goodreads.

💥 The Eisner Awards celebrate excellence in comics. Check out the 2024 nominees.

🧠 Here are 7 books for better mental health.

🍰 Got a literary sweet tooth? You’ll love these 8 cozy and comforting new books about bakeries.

🗣️ What are you reading this week?

🌳 We recommend this novel about nature, community, and magic among California’s redwoods.