The Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Books of the Summer
Here’s to wrapping up the week with a big serving of bookish goodness!
🍿 Less than a month until It Ends With Us hits theaters, and the first full-length trailer has landed
🚫 A Minnesota bill to ban book bans is on the governor’s desk. May their efforts succeed!
✍️ You’ll be surprised what book challenge forms actually look like.
📚 Fill your beach bag and top off your TBR with the best sci-fi, fantasy, and horror of the summer according to Goodreads.
💥 The Eisner Awards celebrate excellence in comics. Check out the 2024 nominees.
🧠 Here are 7 books for better mental health.
🍰 Got a literary sweet tooth? You’ll love these 8 cozy and comforting new books about bakeries.
🗣️ What are you reading this week?
🌳 We recommend this novel about nature, community, and magic among California’s redwoods.