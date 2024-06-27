Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
tiktok logo
Best of Book Riot

The Books That Are Popular on BookTok for Summer

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Chief of Staff

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky.

View All posts by Rebecca Joines Schinsky

💯 Here are some books that are popular on BookTok this summer, and a few more that we think should be.

🍿 A lot of folks thought Dune couldn’t be done, but these 8 sci-fi books actually are impossible to adapt.

🔎 The game is afoot in these YA twists on Sherlock Holmes.

🌈 What’s the best queer book you’ve read this year? Was it any of these YA books with nonbinary characters?

🌭 Take your next cookout up a notch with these books about grilling and gathering.

❓Not to be nosy, but what are you reading this week?