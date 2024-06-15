The Most Popular Stories of the Week
Hit the caffeination station and roll into the weekend with this highlight reel of Book Riot’s most popular posts.
📚 10 Book Club Picks for June, from Mocha Girls Read to GMA Book Club
🙌 The Best New Book Releases of the Week
🏆 The Most Popular Books of the Year So Far, According to Goodreads
🤖 New AI App Turns Famous Authors Into Reading Guides
✍️ Don’t Miss This Sharp, Provocative Social Novel
🍿 Meet the Cast of Colleen Hoover’s Book-Turned-Movie It Ends With Us
💸 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists