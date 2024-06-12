Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Goodreads' Most Popular Books of the Year So Far

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Listen, I object to publishing “best of the year so far” lists before we’ve hit the halfway point, but literary media persists in doing it, nevertheless. Let’s jump in.

🏆 These are the most popular books of the year (so far) according to Goodreads.

✍️ Ursula K. Le Guin’s home will soon become a writers residency.

📚 Plan your Juneteenth reading with some of the best new BIPOC books.

🏳️‍🌈 Keep the Pride party going with awesome new LGBTQ+ books out this week and under-the-radar read-alikes for your favorite queer books.

💖 What is a “why choose” romance?

🎁 Book lovers are hard to buy for. Get creative with these gifts for lovers of fantasy maps.

A samurai comes of age in this graphic novel.