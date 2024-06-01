The Most Popular Stories of the Week

Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Roll into your weekend with a look at Book Riot’s most popular stories.

🚀 Take a blast to the past with 8 spectacular backlist sci-fi and fantasy series that are still worth reading.

🏆 These are the bestselling books of the week, according to all the lists.

🏛️ 8 YA books for fans of Greek mythology

📚 Don’t head out to the bookstore without this list of the week’s best new releases.

👯 Being in charge of book club picks is high pressure, but it doesn’t have to be! We’ve got you covered with the best book club books of June.

😎 Summer reading recommendations for every mood

🌋 James Patterson has completed an unfinished Michael Crichton manuscript and caused quite an eruption in the literary world.

Now grab your book, slather on some sunscreen, and have yourself a Saturday!

