Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
nine covers of mystery and thriller novels coming out July 2024 next to an image of a young white woman looking through some black binoculars from behind a tree
Best of Book Riot

12 New Mysteries and Thrillers Coming Out in July

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Chief of Staff

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky.

View All posts by Rebecca Joines Schinsky

It’s a new day. It’s a new month. It’s officially the second half of 2024. We’ve got a packed lineup of bookish goodness for you. Let’s get into it.

📚 Check out new YA books hitting the shelves this week

😱 Fight boredom with these exciting horror books.

🖥️ Fill your calendar without leaving the house thanks to awesome virtual author events.

😎 These are the perfect summer bookmarks for seasonal vibes.

🔥 15 July romances to help you beat the heat (or turn it up, YMMV)

🔎 In the mood for a mystery? We’ve got 12 new ones coming out this month.

🏆 Book Riot writers share the best books and comics they read in April – June.

🏳️‍🌈 You can never have too many LGBTQ+ children’s books.