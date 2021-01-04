New Year’s poems are a way to reflect on the year you’ve had and look forward to the year ahead. In 2020, more than ever, we learned how little control we have over the world around us. But in dark times and joyous times and everything in between, there are ways to look inward and celebrate ourselves. New Year’s poems can be full of hope. New Year’s poems can be about regret, grief, and moving on. From Mary Oliver to Jericho Brown, this collection of 20 New Year’s poems are as varied and unique as the years we all have and the resolutions we make. Whatever happened to you in 2020 and whatever is waiting for you in 2021, I hope one of these New Year’s poems speaks to you and helps you feel hope (whatever that means to you) for the new year ahead of us.

1. “Praying” by Mary Oliver from Thirst

It doesn’t have to be

the blue iris, it could be

weeds in a vacant lot, or a few

small stones; just

pay attention, then patch



a few words together and don’t try

to make them elaborate, this isn’t

a contest but the doorway



into thanks, and a silence in which

another voice may speak.

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Letters swallow themselves in seconds.

Notes friends tied to the doorknob,

transparent scarlet paper,

sizzle like moth wings,

marry the air.



So much of any year is flammable,

lists of vegetables, partial poems.

Orange swirling flame of days,

so little is a stone.



Where there was something and suddenly isn’t,

an absence shouts, celebrates, leaves a space.

I begin again with the smallest numbers.



Quick dance, shuffle of losses and leaves,

only the things I didn’t do

crackle after the blazing dies.

And whom do I call my enemy?

An enemy must be worthy of engagement.

I turn in the direction of the sun and keep walking.

It’s the heart that asks the question, not my furious mind.

The heart is the smaller cousin of the sun.

It sees and knows everything.

It hears the gnashing even as it hears the blessing.

The door to the mind should only open from the heart.

An enemy who gets in, risks the danger of becoming a friend.

You must hold your quiet center,

where you do what only you can do.

If others call you a maniac or a fool,

just let them wag their tongues.

If some praise your perseverance,

don’t feel too happy about it—

only solitude is a lasting friend.



You myst hold your distant center.

Don’t move even if earth and heaven quake.

If others think you are insignificant,

that’s because you haven’t held on long enough.

As long as you stay put year after year,

eventually you will find a world

beginning to revolve around you.

5. “Moon Song” by Kate Baer from What Kind of Woman

6. “Risk” by Anaïs Nin

And then the day came,

when the risk

to remain tight

in a bud

was more painful

than the risk

it took

to blossom.

Some folks fool themselves into believing,

But I know what I know once, at the height

Of hopeless touching, my man and I hold

Our breaths, certain we can stop time or maybe



Eliminate it from our lives, which are shorter

Since we learned to make love for each other

Rather than doing it to each other. As for praise

And worship, I prefer the latter. Only memory



Makes us kneel, silent and still. Hear me?

Thunder scares. Lightning lets us see. Then,

Heads covered, we wait for rain. Dear Lord,

Let me watch for his arrival and hang my head



And shake it like a man who’s lost and lived.

Something keeps trying, but I’m not killed yet.

8. “New Year On Dartmoor” by Sylvia Plath

This is newness: every little tawdry

Obstacle glass-wrapped and peculiar,

Glinting and clinking in a saint’s falsetto. Only you

Don’t know what to make of the sudden slippiness,

The bling, white, awful, inaccessible slant.

There’s no getting up it by the words you know.

No getting up by elephant or wheel or shoe.

We have only come to look. You are too new.

To want the world in a glass hat.

In the beginning,

in the list of begats,

one begat

got forgot:

work begets work

(one poem

bears

the next).

In other words,

once there was air,

a bird

could be got.

Not taken.

Not kept.

But conjured up.

10. “Big with Dawn” by Katie Condon

Yesterday: me, a stone, the river,

a bottle of Jack, the clouds

with unusual speed crept by.



A man was in the middle of me.

I was humbled.

Not by him. The earth,



with its unusual speed,

went from dawn to dusk to dawn.

Just like that. The light



every shade of gold. Gold. I’m

greedy for it. Light is my currency.

I am big with dawn. So hot & so



pregnant with the fire I stole.

By pregnant I mean everything

you see is of me. Daylight



is my daughter. Dusk, my lover’s

post-pleasure face. And the night?

Well. Look up.



Are you ever really alone?

To read more of Katie Condon’s poems check out Praying Naked.

11. “They Could Take Away” by Rupi Kaur from Homebody

When you see water in a stream

you say: oh, this is stream

water;

When you see water in the river

you say: oh, this is water

of the river;

When you see ocean

water

you say: This is the ocean’s

water!

But actually water is always

only itself

and does not belong

to any of these containers

though it creates them.

And so it is with you.

13. “To be of use” by Marge Piercy from Circles of Water

The people I love best

jump into work head first

without dallying in the shallows

and swim off with sure strokes almost out sight.

They seem to become natives of the element,

the black sleek heads of seals

bouncing like half-submerged balls.



I love people who harness themselves, an ox to a heavy cart,

who pull like water buffalo, with massive patience,

who strain in the mud and the muck to move things forward,

who do what has to be done, again and again.



I want to be with people who submerge

in the task, who go into the fields to harvest

and work in a row and pass the bags along,

who are not parlor generals and field deserters

but move in common rhythm

when the food must come in or the fire be put out.



The work of the world is common as mud.

Botched, it smears the hands, crumbles to dust.

But the thing worth doing well done

has a shape that satisfies, clean and evident.



Greek amphoras for wine or oil,

Hopi vases that held corn, are put in museums

but you know they were made to be used.

The pitcher cries for water to carry

and a person for work that is real.

14. “Nature Knows Its Math” by Joan Graham from Marvelous Math

Divide

the year

into seasons,

four,

subtract

the snow then

add

some more

green,

a bud,

a breeze,

a whispering

behind

the trees,

and here

beneath the

rain-scrubbed

sky

orange poppies

multiply.

15. “The Peace of Wild Things” by Wendell Berry

When despair for the world grows in me

and I wake in the night at the least sound

in far of what my life and my children’s lives may be,

I go and lie down where the wood drake

rests in his beauty on the water, and the great heron feeds.

I come into the peace of wild things

who do not tax their lives with forethought

of grief. I come into the presence of still water.

And I feel above me the day-blind stars

waiting with their light. For a time

I rest in the grace of the world, and am free.

Try to praise the mutilated world.

Remember June’s long days,

and wild strawberries, drops of rosé wine.

The nettles that methodically overgrow

the abandoned homesteads of exiles.

You must praise the mutilated world.

You watched the stylish yachts and ships;

one of them had a long trip ahead of it,

while salty oblivion awaited others.

You’ve seen the refugees going nowhere,

you’ve heard the executioners sing joyfully.

You should praise the mutilated world.

Remember the moments when we were together

in a white room and the curtain fluttered.

Return in thought to the concert where music flared.

You gathered acorns in the park in autumn

and leaves eddied over the earth’s scars.

Praise the mutilated world

and the gray feather a thrust lost,

and the gentle light that strays and vanishes

and returns.

17. “What’s Not to Love” by Brandon Constantine

To read more of Brendan Constantine’s poems check out Bouncy Bounce

With what stillness at last

you appear in the valley

your first sunlight reaching down

to touch the tips of a few

high leaves that do not stir

as thought they had not noticed

and did not know you at all

then the voice of a dove calls

from far away in itself

to the hush of the morning



so this is the sound of you

here and now whether or not

anyone hear it this is

where we have come with our age

our knowledge such as it is

and our hopes such as they are

invisible before us

untouched and still possible

19. “A Brave and Startling Truth” by Maya Angelous from Maya Angelou: The Complete Poetry

The rain is a broken piano,

playing the same note over and over.



My five-year-old said that.

Already she knows loving the world



means loving the wobbles

you can’t shim, the creaks you can’t



oil silent—the jerry-rigged parts,

MacGyvered with twine and chewing gum.



Let me love the cold rain’s plinking.

Let me love the world the way I love



my young son, not only when

he cups my face in his sticky hands,



but when, roughhousing,

he accidentally splits my lip.



Let me love the world like a mother.

Let me be tender when it lets me down.



Let me listen to the rain’s one note

and hear a beginner’s song.

I hope you enjoyed this collection of New Year’s poems as much as I enjoyed collecting them. If you are looking for more New Year’s poems to read you can look through 25 Poems About Life and Resilience, 15 Poems About Happiness, or 33 Nature Poems. Happy New Year. Maybe 2021 have less tragedy and be a pathway to a healthier, safer, and more equitable society.