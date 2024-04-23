The Best New Book Releases Out April 23, 2024

In exciting adaptation news, Elliot Page is developing the queer science fiction novel The Darkness Outside Us by Eliot Schrefer.

In the realm of new books, there’s the middle grade short story collection The Door Is Open, edited by Hena Khan. It looks to be a wonderful celebration of Desi voices. In addition to the the YA book I feature below, there’s another I’m excited about: Kill Her Twice by Stacey Lee is a historical mystery that takes place in 1930s Hollywood.

Adult fantasy fans are also eating well this week, with epic fantasy Dragon Rider by Taran Matharu; and dark fantasy graphic novel The Cull Volume 1 by Kelly Thompson, illustrated by Mattia de Iulis. And, iff literary fiction is more your speed, Sweetness in the Skin by Ishi Robinson is a Jamaica-set coming-of-age novel.