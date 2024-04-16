The Best New Book Releases Out April 16, 2024

This is a hot tamale of a release — all the mystery/thriller girlies are excited about it. It follows Annie “Anh Le” Shaw, who grew up poor but now seems to have it all — a great career, a nice house, and a loving husband and daughter. But, when her Vietnam War refugee mother dies, Annie’s world begins to unravel, and the OCD she’d thought she had rid herself of years ago is back in full force. Thing is, things might not just be imagined this time. When a well-known art patron vanishes, Annie is a suspect, and, doubting her own innocence, puts distance between herself and her loved ones. Well, that distance culminates in her waking up one day, naked and in a hotel room next to a dead body. The police obviously have questions, but it’s not clear if Annie can give them real answers.

The author is recovering from OCD herself, which I think is important to add because mental health issues aren’t always handled well, but Nguyen’s experiences add a fortifying layer of realness to the story.

Another mystery/thriller for you is While We Were Burning by Sara Koffi, which takes place in Memphis, TN, and is being described as a combination of Parasite and Such a Fun Age.