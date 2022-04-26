15 Middle School Book Series to Delight Young Readers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Middle school is hard. Kids are stuck in the weird space between being children and teenagers. Clothes, music, family, and sports are suddenly complicated in ways they never were before. Old interests are dying out, new ones are sprouting up. Middle school can be so traumatic that many adults have completely blocked it out. So what happens when a middle schooler you love needs support during this trying time? Give them a place to escape. And what better place than middle school book series that are made for them?

Sometimes the best book for a middle school reader is a book about middle school itself — watching other students navigate the ups and downs can give kiddos tips, or at the very least let them commiserate with the characters. Other times, a fantasy world can be a fabulous getaway to let the reader live somewhere else for awhile, at least in their minds. No matter what the middle school reader in your life needs, there is definitely a book series to fill that void.

Below, I’ve rounded up 15 fantastic middle school book series. These range from new trilogies to beloved classics with multiple installments. Whether your reader chooses to enjoy these in hand, on audio, or in one of graphic novel adaptations that are taking middle grade classics by storm, they’re sure to find something to make the middle school years more bearable.

The Vanderbeekers Of 141st Street by Karina Yan Glaser An instant classic from the moment their first book came on the scene, the Vanderbeeker family deserves a spot alongside the residents of Green Gables and the Penderwick sisters. Through the series, this interesting, pet-loving family brings you into their beautiful community as their adventures range from coaxing a cranky landlord to creating a hidden garden and beyond. This middle school series book has six books.

Aru Shah and the End of Time (The Pandava Series) by Roshani Chokshi This adventure series about a young girl who finds out she has the reincarnated spirit of one of the famous Pandava brothers has it all: found family, sisterhood, Hindu gods and goddesses, epic quest format, pop culture references, and more. Exciting plots mixed with amazing character development will keep your reader hooked. This middle school book series has five books.

The Tea Dragon Society by K. O’Neill This sweet and beautiful series of graphic novels has middle school students flocking to its pages. O’Neill uses soft aesthetic images to tell this gentle, lovely story about a girl named Greta as she embraces the lost art of tea dragon caretaking. This middle school book series has three books.

A Tale Dark & Grimm by Adam Gidwitz Middle schoolers love scary stories, and this series does not disappoint. Twisted fairytales have been done over and over, but never quite like this. With frank, mature narration and somewhat gory scenes, this is not for the faint of heart, but if your reader is looking for a middle grade horror read, this is the place to start. This middle school book series has three books.

Ghost by Jason Reynolds There are lots of sports series, but this is one of the only ones about a track team. Reynold’s Track series takes you into the lives of four athletes with very different motivations and backgrounds. No punches are pulled are we learn about the trauma these kids have endured or the tough decisions they’re faced with. Not your average sports stories, for sure. This middle school book series has four books.

Front Desk by Kelly Yang Mia Tang is dealing with a lot for a 10-year-old. Whenever she’s not in school, she’s working the front desk of the motel her family manages. Her parents are hiding immigrants in the empty rooms, but if the hotel owner finds out, they’re in big trouble. And she really wants to be a writer, but her mom wants her to stick with math. This lovely series shows Mia for the hero she is, battling to help her family and community while also becoming the person she wants to be. This middle school book series has three books.

Anne of Green Gables by L. M. Montgomery Anne of Green Gables is a classic series, following Anne through young adulthood, marriage, and the raising of her family. Adults who met Anne as children will love passing on this series to a new generation. Anne is lovable and endearing both in her wild youth and her more measured adulthood, and readers will love meeting all the characters in her orbit. This middle school book series has eight books.

Tristan Strong Punches A Hole in the Sky by Kwame Mbalia Tristan Strong is not feeling his last name. Not since he lost an important boxing match, and especially not since the tragedy that cost him his best friend. Clinging tightly to the journal full of Eddie’s stories, Tristan heads off for a dreaded summer in Alabama. Once he arrives on his grandparents’ farm, strange things begin happening, and before he knows it, he’s deep inside the stories he’s been hearing all his life. Except this time, things are a little darker… This middle school book series has three books.

Who Was Sally Ride? By Megan Stine The Who Was series is an institution in elementary and middle school libraries, for a reason. With 204 books, graphic novel adaptations, and a Netflix show, this informational series teaches students about people and places from ancient history to modern times. This middle school book series has 204 books.

The Crossover by Kwame Alexander This series features sports themed novels in verse, some of which have also been adapted into graphic novels. The Crossover and it’s prequel, Rebound, feature the Bell family and their passion for basketball. Booked is a soccer story, and The Playbook is an inspirational advice book by the author. Often cited as a book that got a child back into reading, this series is a must-read. This middle school book series has four books.

Awkward (Berrybrook Middle School Book 1) by Svetlana Chmakova Graphic novels are all the rage in this (enduring) moment, with many middle school book series choosing to adapt their stories into this accessible medium. The Berrybrook Middle School books, however, have been graphic novels from the start. Dealing with issues of popularity, embarrassment, and feeling comfortable in your own skin, this series is perfect for teens and tweens trying to survive middle school and beyond. This middle school book series has six books.

Dactyl Hill Squad by Daniel José Older Civil war era orphans become war heroes in this alternate reality where dinosaurs never went extinct and are a part of daily life. When Magdalys discovers her talent for silently communicating with the dinosaurs, she and her friends join a lively band of characters as they fight against the evils of kidnapping, slavery, and the Confederate Army. This middle school book series has three books.

A Wrinkle In Time by Madeleine L’Engle This gorgeous classic has recently been adapted into a movie and a graphic novel, but many people are surprised to find that it’s part of a quintet of science fiction stories. Other books in the series travel through generations, giving different members of the Murray family (and their descendants) a chance to shine. While not a true part of L’Engle’s canon, there is also a companion novel called When You Reach Me by Rebecca Stead that goes beautifully with the series. This middle school book series has five books.

Love Sugar Magic: A Dash of Trouble by Anna Meriano and Mirelle Ortega Take a magical bakery, a family of brujas, and a spunky heroine, mix with a dash of illustration and a healthy dollop of excellent storytelling, and you’ve got this delicious series. Leo is so fun, and it’s great to see a character so relatable: in a hurry to grow up, in a hurry to find all the answers. This series is a year-round hit! This middle school book series has three books.

The Dragonet Prophecy (Wings of Fire #1) by Tui T. Sutherland This prolific series brings the magic of high fantasy to a middle grade audience. With 15 books and a solid handful of graphic novel adaptations, its popularity has stayed strong. In Wings of Fire, an ancient dragon war is raging, dragonets are raised in secrecy to fulfill a war-ending prophecy, and the stage is set for an epic tale that spans kingdoms. This middle school book series has 15 books.

Hopefully you’ve found a middle school book series to pique the interest of a reader close to your heart. If you’re looking for more middle grade suggestions, try this list of Middle Grade Novels with Neurodivergent Characters or these Middle School Mystery Novels. Happy reading!