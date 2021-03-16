7 of the Best Middle Grade Audiobooks

When Mimi arrives in Pakistan to spend a summer with her grandparents, she isn’t exactly thrilled. But while there, she hopes to learn more about her father, who she barely knows, and to write to him in her journal. Sakina, the daughter of the cook at Mimi’s grandparent’s house, struggles to find a way to tell her parents that she must improve her English or lose her place at her school. These two girls might seem incredibly different, but they soon realize they have more in common than they think. Gail Shalan and Reena Dutt perform the girls’ different perspectives, giving them distinctive voices.