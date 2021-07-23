This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Looking for some romantic manga to read, but don’t know where to start? This guide to manga erotica will give you a crash course in ecchi and hentai, teach you the difference between those two categories — it may be more subtle than you think! — and give you some great places to start reading manga with sex scenes.

Manga Erotica: A Beginner’s Guide to Ecchi & Hentai

So what’s the difference between ecchi and hentai? If you’ve been around manga and anime fan communities for any length of time, you’re probably already familiar with one or both of these terms. You may even have heard them used interchangeably.

The truth, though, is that ecchi and hentai exist at separate ends of the erotic manga spectrum. Depending on how much erotic content you consume on a regular basis, the differences between the two may seem incredibly subtle or overt.

Let’s start with hentai. You’ve heard this term. It’s been referenced on The Office and Workin’ Moms, and “tentacle” jokes have become part of the English lexicon. If you’re thinking of manga from a pornographic perspective, hentai is hardcore. In romance novel terms, it’s hot with a capital H-A-W-T. Hentai isn’t necessarily all porn, no plot, but the porn is, generally speaking, inextricable from the plot.

Now, about those tentacles. Yes, the spirit of Hokusai’s Dream of the Fisherman’s Wife lives on in many erotic manga and anime series today. But not all hentai is filled with weird aliens, horny monsters, or other strange creatures that moan in the night, so let’s keep some perspective.

With all that out of the way, let’s talk about ecchi. You may have heard this Japanese term defined as “perverted” or “lecherous,” or as a euphemism for hentai. The truth is that ecchi manga is far tamer than hentai. It’s the softcore porn of the Japanese comics world, and romance readers will find that these series land on the cooler side of things, usually somewhere between sweet and fade-to-black.

But wait, you say, there’s a big difference between a sweet romance and one that fades to black!

That’s true! It may help to think of ecchi like this: All ecchi has titillating content, but the purpose of that content, and how central it is to the plot, will vary. Where explicit sex plays a major role in all hentai series, an ecchi story may use sex as a plot device, fan service, or comedic relief. Where one ecchi manga may have a slow-burn romance with boatloads of furtive glances and angst, another will use upskirts, flashings, and — ahem — tented slacks as its basis for comedy.

The takeaway is this: There’s a wide world of manga erotica out there, and it truly holds something for everyone. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite manga erotica series.

Best Manga Erotica for New Readers

Note: Because so many manga with sex scenes feature underage main characters, these suggestions trend toward the sweeter end of the erotic-manga spectrum.

Chobits by CLAMP When it comes to manga that’s heavy on fan service and light on explicit sex, it’s tough to beat a classic like Chobits. Set in a world in which “persocoms” — that is, anthropomorphized personal computers — are the norm, this sweet series centers on Hideki, a college student who finds a persocom named Chii abandoned in an alleyway. Persocoms aren’t supposed to be able to feel emotions, but Chii seems different somehow, and Hideki can’t deny his own developing feelings, either.

Citrus by Saburouta When her widowed mother’s remarriage forces her to change schools, Yuzu finds herself struggling to fit in at an ultra-strict all-girls school, where she clashes mightily with the student body president, Mei. Once she returns home, however, Yuzu learns that she and Mei will be forced to spend a lot of time together…because Mei is her new stepsister…and they’re going to be roommates.

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma by Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki At first glance, Food Wars doesn’t seem like the kind of manga to feature any titillating elements. It’s centered around a cooking competition, after all. But that cooking competition often resembles the diner scene from When Harry Met Sally, with dishes so good they’re downright orgasmic.

Love Hina by Ken Akamatsu Ken Akamatsu’s Love Hina is a harem manga following the escapades of one Keitaro Urashima: a young man whose inability to pass his college entrance exams forces him to move into his grandmother’s boarding house. Unbeknownst to him, Hinata House is now a women’s dormitory, and he’s the new owner! Keitaro’s still determined to get into his dream school, thanks to a promise he made to an unknown girl when they were children. Now, why does one of the boarders seem awfully familiar…

Love Stage!! by Eiki Eiki and Taishi Zaou When they filmed a commercial together as children, Izumi left the set with stage fright, but Ryouma fell in love with his co-star. Now, a decade later, the two are reunited, and Ryouma discovers that the “girl” he’s pined after for so many years is actually a boy! That’s not a problem for the hot young actor, however, because he’s in love with Izumi, regardless of gender.

Mars by Fuyumi Soryo A good-girl-meets-bad-boy classic, Mars centers on high school students Rei and Kira — a brooding motorcyclist and a shy artist — who come into each other’s lives at exactly the right time. When Rei saves Kira from an abusive teacher, he promises, “I’ll lend you my body whenever you want.” It’s intended as an invitation to sex, but Kira takes him up on his offer for an entirely different reason: she wants him to be the model for her next art project.

Merman in My Tub by Itokichi A well-meaning high-school student brings a beached merman home to live in his bathroom in this uproariously comedic ecchi series. Saving Wakasa was meant as a good deed, but Tatsumi soon finds himself playing host to a revolving door of other, less traditional merpeople — including ones who resemble jellyfish, sea snails, and — yes — cephalopods.

Monster Musume: Everyday Life With Monster Girls by Okayado Three years ago, the Japanese government revealed the existence of mythical creatures — known in Monster Musume as “liminals” — and designed an integration program to allow centaurs, lamia, and other non-human creatures to live in human host homes. Kimihito never signed up to host any liminal houseguests, but, after the arrival of a lamia named Miia, his home begins to quickly fill up with other liminal ladies in this harem manga series.

My Lesbian Experience With Loneliness by Kabi Nagata Unlike the other erotic manga on this list, Kabi Nagata’s My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness is a graphic memoir that touches on issues related to mental health, self-harm, and body image, in addition to the author’s sexual awakening. Although My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness is technically a standalone story, Nagata has written three follow-up volumes, including 2021’s My Alcoholic Escape from Reality, so fans can rest easy knowing there’s more where this came from.

Ranma 1/2 by Rumiko Takahashi From the creator of Inuyasha and Maison Ikkoku, Ranma 1/2 is a shonen comedy series about martial arts, arranged marriages, and shapeshifting. While training with his father in China, teenage martial artist Ranma fell into a cursed spring. Now, whenever he’s doused with cold water, he turns into a girl. Ranma’s dad has promised the boy’s hand in marriage to one of the daughters of another prominent martial arts family. Too bad she hates men. If you’ve ever wondered what rhythm gymnastics, competitive eating, and ice skating would look like as martial arts battles, Ranma 1/2 offers a laugh-out-loud glimpse at a world full of kung fu…and boobies.

