The Best Literary Quotes for Instagram Captions

If you’re an aspiring influencer or someone that carefully curates their social media presence, chances are good you’re in search of fresh ideas for your captions. If you’re feeling stuck, why not look to some of your favorite authors? After all, they’re famous for a reason. If you don’t want to do the digging yourself, I’ve got you covered with some of the best literary quotes for Instagram.

The Best Literary Quotes to Accompany Your Instagram Selfies

As we dive into hot girl summer, you probably have ideas for how to style your hair and pull off the perfect outfit. Leave the empowering captions for your Instagram selfies to me.

“Anything you want to do, you can. Hurdles were made to be jumped. Glass ceilings were made to be smashed. But all that can be exhausting, so make sure you care for yourself too. There’s great value in the things that bring you joy.” —Talia Hibbert, Take a Hint, Dani Brown

“… the older you get, the more you learn to appreciate the moments life gives you. Getting them certainly isn’t a given, and I feel blessed to have carved out a life here where I could be happy even if it wasn’t quite the happiness I envisioned, if the things I dreamed of never quite came to pass.” —Chanel Cleeton, Next Year in Havana

“She couldn’t change who she was, and she no longer wanted to, even if she could. She knew that who you are is a stone set deep inside you. You can spend all your life trying to dig that stone out, or you can build around it. Your choice.” —Sarah Addison Allen, First Frost

“Each of us is born with a box of matches inside us but we can’t strike them all by ourselves; we need oxygen and a candle to help. In this case, the oxygen for example, would come from the breath of the person you love; the candle would be any kind of food, music, caress, word, or sound that engenders the explosion that lights one of the matches. For a moment we are dazzled by an intense emotion. A pleasant warmth grows within us, fading slowly as time goes by, until a new explosion comes along to revive it. Each person has to discover what will set off those explosions in order to live, since the combustion that occurs when one of them is ignited is what nourishes the soul.” —Laura Esquivel, Like Water for Chocolate

“Girls had to believe in anything but their own power, because if girls knew what they could do, imagine what they might.” —Robin Wasserman, Girls on Fire

“People focused so much on the prince slipping on Cinderella’s lost shoe that they didn’t realize the real happily ever after was the moment she realized she was brave enough to go to the damned ball alone in the first place.” —Alyssa Cole, A Duke by Default

The Best Literary Quotes For Couple Photos

I’m not saying I want to see your PDA on Instagram, but if you’re going to post it anyway, here are some romantic quotes to drop in your captions.

“I didn’t realize how much a kiss could feel like a vacation.” —Kandi Steiner, On the Rocks

“He is half of my soul, as the poets say.” —Madeline Miller, The Song of Achilles

“He kissed her. A kiss about apple pie a la mode with the vanilla creaminess melting in the pie heat. A kiss about chocolate, when you haven’t eaten chocolate in a year. A kiss about palm trees speeding by, trailing pink clouds when you drive down the Strip sizzling with champagne. A kiss about spotlights fanning the sky and the swollen sea spilling like tears all over your legs.” —Francesca Lia Block, Weetzie Bat

“I still have a lot to figure out, but the one thing I know is, wherever you are, that’s where I belong. I’ll never belong anywhere like I belong with you.” —Emily Henry, People We Meet on Vacation

“I cannot let you burn me up, nor can I resist you. No mere human can stand in a fire and not be consumed.” —A.S. Byatt, Possession

“Love is just a word until someone comes along and gives it meaning.” —Paulo Coelho, Aleph

Bookstagram Captions Worthy of Your Favorite Reads

As you snap your shelfies and carefully organize your monthly TBRs in elaborate photoshoots, you’ll need some good quotes about reading for the captions.

“Unsupervised reading is a blessing for a certain kind of child.” —Victor LaValle, The Changeling

“In her spare time, she looked to the books and the stars for company.” —Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Gods of Jade and Shadow

“If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking.” —Haruki Murakami, Norwegian Wood

“Fairy tales are more than true: not because they tell us that dragons exist, but because they tell us that dragons can be beaten.” —Neil Gaiman, Coraline

“I attempted briefly to consecrate myself in the public library, believing every crack in my soul could be chinked with a book.” —Barbara Kingsolver, The Poisonwood Bible

“Books are a uniquely portable magic.” —Stephen King, On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft

“Sometimes she craved a little danger. And that was why she had book club.” —Grady Hendrix, The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires

“I’ve spent my whole life reading beautiful books and watching beautiful movies, dreaming that there was some real place out there where I would fit and be beautiful, too.” —Elisabeth Thomas, Catherine House

Literary Quotes for Photos with Friends

“There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature.” —Jane Austen, Northanger Abbey

“She is a friend of my mind. She gather me, man. The pieces I am, she gather them and give them back to me in all the right order.” —Toni Morrison, Beloved

“True friends are always together in spirit.” —L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables

“You all listen now, this is a real lesson in life. Yes, we got stuck, but what’d we girls do? We made it fun, we laughed. That’s what sisters and girlfriends are all about. Sticking together even in the mud, ‘specially in mud.” —Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing

“She’d been hunting for an indescribable thrill, a feeling she remembered from nights out with her friends, but she’d misunderstood where the feeling came from. It wasn’t about drinking and partying in some dingy club. It had been about the people. The constant laughter they shared, too high on each other to care that they were being obnoxious.” —Talia Hibbert, Get a Life, Dani Brown

I hope your summer is full of days you feel particularly photogenic, gorgeous views, and afternoons with friends so good you forget to stop to take a picture. (It probably goes without saying, but I also hope this season of life is full of great books.)