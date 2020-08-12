15+ Library Stickers To Show Your Love of That Special Place

Libraries, gotta love ’em. Why not showcase that love and support for your local library with some rad stickers? These library stickers are bright, fun, and a reminder of what a special place these institutions are in our community.

The best part, after the fact that they’re stickers featuring the library? Most of them are super affordable for that perfect little self-gifting treat. Or, buy a few and surprise your favorite people with some swag, library-style.

Rad Library Stickers

Start short, sweet, and with punch: support public libraries. $3.50.

Maybe your perfect library comes in the form of a Little Free Library. Celebrate that with this sticker set. $6.

Library cart fun. $4.

I know that I’ve shared this library enthusiast sticker before, but I’m going to share it again. $1.70.

We may not want to see our libraries underwater, but for a whale, the underwater library is the only option. $3.

This may not be a library, but it is a gorgeous image of what happens when you go to the library. $3.

Libraries have big book energy. $3.

Right on: a library card is all you need. $4.

My love of foul language and libraries is satisfied with this one. $3.

The library motto: read, return, repeat. $8 and up.

Maybe your planner needs some stickers to help you remember when to return your books. $3.

A little library Pride. $3.

You can get this sweet library sticker as a patch, too. $3 for the sticker or $6 for the patch—or buy both!

You have many colors to choose from with this perfect decal. $4 and up.

Do you? $8.

Last—and absolutely not least—how awesome is this homage to both Miss Piggy *and* the classic Read poster? $2.50.

Want more? You’ll love the best gifts for librarians and library lovers collection!