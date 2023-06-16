The 20 Best LGBTQ+ Books So Far This Year, According to Esquire
It’s about the middle of the year — and the middle of Pride Month — and Esquire has blessed us with a roundup of 20 of the best queer books out this year so far. In this list, you’ll find trans memoirs, illuminating nonfiction, poetry, and a variety of genres written by well-known authors as well as exciting new ones to know.
So, here are the 20 best LGBTQ+ books so far this year to pick up between Pride events.
Esquire’s 20 Best LGBTQ+ Books So Far
I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself by Marisa Crane
Endpapers by Jennifer Savran Kelly
Couplets: A Love Story by Maggie Millner
Your Driver Is Waiting by Priya Guns
Confidence by Rafael Frumkin
Flux by Jinwoo Chong
The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag by Sasha Velour
Is It Hot in Here (Or Am I Suffering for All Eternity for the Sins I Committed on Earth)? by Zach Zimmerman
Homebodies by Tembe Denton-Hurst
Boyslut by Zachary Zane
The New Masculinity by Alex Manley
Dykette by Jenny Fran Davis
Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby
The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor
The Male Gazed by Manuel Betancourt
Lesbian Love Story by Amelia Possanza
The Celebrants by Steven Rowley
Horse Barbie by Geena Rocero
Pageboy by Elliot Page
Leg: The Story of a Limb and the Boy Who Grew from It by Greg Marshall
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
