two black women reading books; rainbow flag in the back
News

The 20 Best LGBTQ+ Books So Far This Year, According to Esquire

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s about the middle of the year — and the middle of Pride Month — and Esquire has blessed us with a roundup of 20 of the best queer books out this year so far. In this list, you’ll find trans memoirs, illuminating nonfiction, poetry, and a variety of genres written by well-known authors as well as exciting new ones to know.

So, here are the 20 best LGBTQ+ books so far this year to pick up between Pride events.

Esquire’s 20 Best LGBTQ+ Books So Far

I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself by Marisa Crane

Your Driver Is Waiting by Priya Guns book cover

Endpapers by Jennifer Savran Kelly

Couplets: A Love Story by Maggie Millner

Your Driver Is Waiting by Priya Guns

Confidence by Rafael Frumkin

Flux by Jinwoo Chong

The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag by Sasha Velour

Is It Hot in Here (Or Am I Suffering for All Eternity for the Sins I Committed on Earth)? by Zach Zimmerman

Homebodies by Tembe Denton-Hurst

Boyslut by Zachary Zane

The New Masculinity by Alex Manley

Dykette by Jenny Fran Davis

cover of Dykette by Jenny Fran Davis

Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby

The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor

The Male Gazed by Manuel Betancourt

Lesbian Love Story by Amelia Possanza

The Celebrants by Steven Rowley

Horse Barbie by Geena Rocero

Pageboy by Elliot Page

Leg: The Story of a Limb and the Boy Who Grew from It by Greg Marshall

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

Also In This Story Stream