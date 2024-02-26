12 of the Best Accessories to Personalize Your Kindle

Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.

One of the best things about any hobby is all the merch that comes with it. Whether it’s a sport, an art form, or a pastime, every hobby comes with its own shorthand, inside jokes, and more stickers, buttons, and decals than you could imagine. Reading is no exception. Some people can indulge in an activity without making it their entire personality, but I am not one of those people. I’m out to collect every bookish-branded thing that Etsy offers, one paycheck at a time.

My book swag world opened up a few months ago when I finally purchased a Kindle. I had been using the Kindle app on my phone or iPad for a while but found that I would subconsciously switch to a scrolling app of choice if my attention drifted. I wanted a reading-only device, and it didn’t hurt that it gave me a chance to expand my collection of bookish accessories. There were new decisions to make! Which stickers did I want to use for decoration? Was a case necessary? Would a pop socket make reading easier or storing more difficult? The possibilities seemed endless.