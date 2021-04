I read Tananarive’s novel The Good House and still think about it today. I f you have ever wanted to read a better, more contextual book version of the movie The Skeleton Key, then you should check out the above. Why do I mention her novel when this is a list of stories? It’s because Due successfully pulls off a lot of the feats in that novel in this collection as well. What especially stands out is Due’s love for history and her desire to share it — whether she is writing a dystopian, science fiction, or apocalyptic tale, historical elements are present and accounted for. This gives her stories a layer of authenticity where it becomes difficult to look at Due without thinking about all her characters. The first short tale, “The Lake,” is about a woman becoming on the outside what she is on the inside, and sets the tone for the horror that is about to come.