Eight of the Best Horror Books About Halloween

Halloween season is upon us and you know what that means: horror books galore! There’s nothing like chilly autumn nights, crunchy leaves, and early afternoon darkness to get me in the mood for a scary story, even if it means I have to check all of my closets for creatures lurking in the dark before I go to bed. The excitement for Halloween is second only to Halloween itself, a nostalgic day I remember consisting of costumes and candy with my friends, scouting out which houses gave out full-size candy bars, and trading our stashes once the evening came to a close.

Halloween isn’t all sugar rushes and giggling. There were always also haunted houses, the dark decrepit porches, the motion-activated animatronics that lurched out as you reach out for a handful of sweets. It’s not only a fun night, it’s a scary one! It’s not a surprise that some authors have leaned into that, turning the night of Halloween even scarier, with things like Halloween parties gone awry, masked strangers lurking around, and crowds where no one cares if they hear you scream. What better setting for a horror book could there be?

If you want some scares to read the night of, or anytime really, check out these eight excellent horror books about Halloween!

Night of the Living Queers by Shelly Page and Alex Brown Editors Shelly Page and Alex Brown gather together 13 excellent short stories that take place on Halloween night, all written by LGBTQIA+ authors. Whether it’s a story about the drive-in movies, a ghost clown, or a Ouija board, you’re sure to find a scare that’s right for you.

Kill Creek by Scott Thomas When Sam McGarver and three other horror writers are invited to stay in an infamously haunted house with a history of tragedies on Halloween night, they all say yes, thinking it’ll boost their publicity. Besides, Sam doesn’t actually think it’s haunted. That is, until the night goes on and it seems as if the house itself isn’t happy they’ve come.

Harvest House by Cynthia Leitich Smith When Hughie volunteers at an attraction in town called Harvest House, he’s looking forward to the scares he’ll get to help create for those who attend on Halloween. But it turns out one of the characters in the attraction is based on a racist depiction. Nearby, too, a man appears to be stalking women and the animals are acting strangely, prompting Hughie to get some friends together to investigate.

Halloween Fiend by C.V. Hunt The residents of the small town of Strang know not to go outside after dark and to leave a…treat on their doorstep, lest they be terrorized by a creature called Halloween that comes out at night. On All Hallow’s Eve, though, they can emerge for a festival for the low, low price of a sacrifice.

There’s No Way I’d Die First by Lisa Springer Noelle fancies herself a horror expert, leads a club dedicated to the genre, and is planning to throw a Halloween party sure to knock everyone’s socks off, including her crush Archer. But then the clown she hired to play a scary but harmless game of tag starts taking things a little too seriously. When the game turns into a bloodbath, Noelle must put her horror knowledge to the test to make it out of her party alive.

The Night Country by Stewart O’Nan On Halloween night, a car accident leaves three teenagers dead. Kyle survived, but with a brain injury. Tim survived, without a scratch. One year later, Tim is wracked with guilt, while Kyle and his mother struggle to adapt to his new normal, and the ghosts of their friends lurk nearby, watching them try to cope.

The October Boys by Adam Millard On Halloween night in 1988, a group of boys hears an ice cream truck. Wanting a sweet treat, they seek it out, but one of them doesn’t return. Now, in 2016, the ones who survived are haunted by that night and feel compelled to return to the scene of their friend’s disappearance to find out what happened once and for all.

Gods of The Nowhere by James Tipper After an incident in his childhood left the rest of his family dead, Sam McGrath grows up experiencing weird happenings and is drawn to The Nowhere, a space between the living and the dead that’s said to be thinnest on Halloween night. This year, he’s determined to find out what really happened all those years ago with the help of his best friend.

