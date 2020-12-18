15 Of The Best Historical Fiction Series

What makes the best historical fiction series? Something that both engages and entertains. As readers, we want to be enthralled with details and lively characters, and this genre does just that.

My love for historical fiction began in high school. While my peers preferred English and music, history class was my favorite. What can I say? My family always stressed the importance of learning about past and present events.

Historical fiction branched out to become my favorite reading genre. It has everything: compelling drama, moving characters, and accurate descriptions of our changing world. Thanks to our evolving knowledge of multicultural communities, historical fiction series have diverse characters at the forefront.

15 Best Historical Fiction Series

The following series feature diverse characters embedded in history. I’m so thankful to have come across them. They’ve made quite an impression on me.

Beverly Jenkins’s Old West Series Beverly Jenkins feature Black characters in prominent roles. Her Old West series highlight strong women in steamy situations. They are certainly making their presence known. Books in Series: Forbidden, Breathless, Tempest

Sujata Massey’s Purveen Mistry Series Sujata Massey writes about India in the 1920s. During this period, women observe purdah (very limited contact with men), and educated females are unheard of. Enter Purveen Mistry, the only female lawyer in Bombay. She comes to the aid of her female compatriots, while living uphill battles of her own. Books in Series: The Widows of Malabar Hill, The Satapur Moonstone, The Bombay Prince (June 2021)

Alyssa Cole’s Loyal League Series Historical fiction and romance flow wonderfully in Alyssa Cole’s Loyal League series. The American Civil War is a huge focal point throughout the books. Cole highlights independent women entering the Confederacy’s dark territory in order to build the road to freedom. Books in Series: An Extraordinary Union, A Hope Divided, An Unconditional Freedom

Lisa See’s Shanghai Girls Stories Pearl and May Chin have it all, until a twist of fate strips them of everything. Lisa See writes a remarkable tale of women enduring shocking change in China and America during World War II. This series also covers the unbreakable bond of mother/daughter relationships. Books in Series: Shanghai Girls, Dreams of Joy

Philippa Gregory’s Cousin’s War Series Philippa Gregory covers the War of the Roses era in London through the eyes of its powerful matriarchs. Scheming and forbidden love governs the Plantagenets’ journey to rule. Books in Series: The White Queen, The Red Queen, The Lady of the Rivers

R.F. Kuang’s The Poppy War Trilogy This historical fiction series revolves around early 20th century China. R.F. Kuang holds nothing back while writing about Rin, a war orphan with the gift of shamanism. Kuang highlights a strong woman facing unspeakable violence. Books in Series: The Poppy War, The Dragon Republic, The Burning God, The Drowning Faith (digital novella)

Justina Ireland’s Dread Nation Stories This historical fiction duology is set during the Civil War era. Discrimination’s ugly shadow now mingles with the threat of the undead. We follow Jane, a soldier caught in political turmoil while fighting deadly forces. Books in Series: Dread Nation, Deathless Divide

Radha Vatsal’s Kitty Weeks Stories We relive the pre-WWI United States through the eyes of a fearless reporter. Radha Vatsal gives voice to Kitty Weeks. Ready to rise above fluff pieces, Kitty takes on mysteries with unknown implications. Books in Series: A Front Page Affair, Murder Between the Lines

Courtney Milan’s Brothers Sinister Series Escape into historical romance within the Victorian time period. Courtney Milan mingles playful banter with no-nonsense characters. There are indeed some fiery hate-to-love scenarios. Books in Series: The Duchess War, The Heiress Effect, The Countess Conspiracy, The Suffragette Scandal

Manil Suri’s The Hindu Gods Stories Manil Suri writes about India and its customs in rich detail. Throughout the books, we feel the drama and pain among these families. Their decisions stay with us long after we’ve finished the last pages. Books in Series: The Death of Vishnu, The Age of Shiva, The City of Devi

Ken Follett’s Kingsbridge Series Ken Follett’s Ten Pillars of the Earth takes us to Medieval England, following the life of a monk building an amazing cathedral. The rest of the trilogy covers shocking events throughout the centuries, the Kingsbridge Cathedral always in the backdrop. Books in Series: Ten Pillars of the Earth, World Without End, A Column of Fire

