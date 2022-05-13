11 of the Best Headphones for Audiobooks

I’ve been several types of readers the past few years. I’ve gone from a mostly physical book reader to a half-and-half physical and audiobook reader, to a mostly audiobook listener. Since I’ve always loved physical books, the switch to mostly listening to audiobooks came as a surprise at first. I started listening to them as a way to finally complete books I found hard to pay attention to at first, but have since expanded to listening to them for most of the books I read. Being able to listen to a book while doing chores has been part of the appeal, but I’ve also come to really appreciate how they make me pay attention to certain details I might not have while reading a physical or ebook. And, some of the narrations are so good, I’ve began using them as TV replacements when I want to be in front of a screen less.

Understandably, this has led me to scope out not only the best audiobook subscription services, but the best headphones for audiobooks as well. The best audiobook headphones I’ve used have been ones that connect through bluetooth, are comfortable over long periods of time, and have noise cancelling functions.

I’ve assembled a list below of the best headphones for audiobooks that keep all these features in mind, and have categorized them as: best noise cancelling headphones for audiobooks, best headphones for sleeping or exercising, best wireless headphones for audiobooks, and best audiobook bluetooth speakers.

Best Noise Cancelling Headphones for Audiobooks

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones $350 Noise cancellation: Yes, dual sensor technology Connection: Bluetooth Battery life: 30 hours and quick charging While these are rather pricey, they offer seamless pairing for multiple devices, excellent sound quality and noise cancelling ability, comfortable ear cushioning, and touch controls. Plus, they just look pretty.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $330 Noise cancellation: Yes, different levels Connection: Bluetooth and cord Battery life: 24 hours The padded design of these make them super comfortable for ears, and their noise cancellation function has different levels so you can bring some of the outside noise in, or stay isolated in your audiobook. They also connect to Alexa and have customization available in terms of preferred EQ. They come with a handy carrying pouch and an audio cable for listening past the battery life.

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $68 Noise cancellation: Yes, 3 modes Connection: Bluetooth and cord Battery life: 40 hours The padding in the headband portion and the ear cups has memory foam padding that’ll have you able to listen to an entire audiobook in one setting. They also have customizable EQ through their app and are a more affordable option for over-the-ear headphones.

Best Headphones for Audiobooks When Sleeping or Exercising

Fulext Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband $20 Noise cancellation: Yes Connection: Bluetooth Battery life: 10 hours These are great for those of us who get tired of readjusting earbuds as they slip out while exercising. They’re also excellent for when you want to lie on your side and listen to audiobooks. You can wash the headband also!

Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $245 Noise cancellation: Yes Connection: Bluetooth Battery life: 24 hours These are another option for exercising, as they are sweatproof and waterproof. They also have active noise cancellation and you can connect them to Siri, Google, and Alexa.

Best Wireless Headphones for Audiobooks

Apple AirPods Pro $175 Noise cancellation: Yes, different levels Connection: Bluetooth Battery life: 24 hours

There’s a transparency mode that allows you to interact with the rest of your environment and a mode that totally blocks outside noise, allowing you full immersion in your audiobook. If you have other Apple products, these connect very seamlessly and can be commanded by Siri. Lastly, they stay in ears much better than the more basic Apple AirPods model.

SENNHEISER Momentum True Wireless 2 $200 Noise cancellation: Yes Connection: Bluetooth Battery life: 7 hours without case and 28 with case These have the same smart-pause feature as the AirPods Pros that stops audio if you remove them from your ears. They also offer water resistance and nice, crisp sound for excellent audiobook narration.

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbud $40 Connection: Bluetooth Battery life: 24 hours These are a great, more affordable option! They are sweat and dust resistant and have a Podcast EQ mode, making them perfect headphones for audiobook narration.

Jabra Elite 3 in Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $80 Noise cancellation: No active noise cancellation, but there is noise isolation Connection: Bluetooth Battery life: 7 hours without case and 28 with case Here is another pair by Jabra that are more affordable. They boast an ergonomic design, water protection, great, customizable sound, and a nice color selection.

Best Audiobook Bluetooth Speakers

JBL Charge 4 $115 Connection: Bluetooth Battery life: 20 hours These can connect to up to two tablets or smartphones and are waterproof, making them perfect for when you want to listen to your book while showering or by the pool.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) $100 Connection: Bluetooth This is the only item on this list that needs to be plugged in all the time. No matter, it was made with Audible and podcasts in mind, so voices will sound as crisp as they will rich. It adapts to the space it’s in, and is handy for setting other home-related things up like lights, sensors, and reminders with Alexa. You can even start listening to a book by saying “Alexa, play my audiobook.”

Ultimately, the best headphones for audiobooks for you will depend on which features are most important to you. Once you decide on your new speakers or headphones, head over to get some audiobook recommendations for roadtrips and the rest of our audiobook archives.