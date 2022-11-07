This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Finding the absolute perfect gift for everyone on my Christmas gift giving list is one of my absolute favorite parts of the holidays. Call me corny, but I just love seeing someone light up when they see what gift I got for them. Maybe you’re like me and scouring the internet for that perfectly unique gift or maybe you struggle in the gift giving department and are just looking for whatever help you can find. Either way, I think you’re going to find that this list of gifts for readers in 2022 is exactly what you need to get ready for the holidays this year.

Not only have I scoured Etsy, Amazon, and a few other sites for some of the best new gift ideas for readers, I’ve also included enough options that you could probably knock out — oh — half of your gifting list before this article is through. We’re talking bookmarks, mugs, stickers, and bookish apparel — and that’s just to start. Whether you’re shopping for a tried-and-true bookworm, a teacher, a librarian, a fantasy lover, or a writer, you’ll find the best gifts for readers 2022 has to offer. Let’s make it a bookish holiday season for one and all, shall we?

The Best Gifts for Readers: 2022 Pressed Plant Book Page Holder Stave off hand strain with one of these gorgeous pressed plant book page holders that will keep a book open with ease. $12 from Casual Crafty Creation on Etsy.

This mug might look like a random collection of English towns, but a true Jane Austen fan will see it for what it really is: a homage to our favorite author. $26 from Quill And Bean on Etsy.

Anyone would be lucky to find this sticker at the bottom of their Christmas stocking this year. $4 from Quill And Bean on Etsy.

Your favorite fantasy lover is going to swoon for this sword bookmark fit to fight off any errant orcs or goblins lurking in the pages of their favorite book. $15 from Nerd Cat Creations on Etsy.

Know a tote girlie who also loves books? This one’s for her. $17 from Hope a Little Shop on Etsy.

This curated box combines a few cozy items for the perfect booklover bundle. It comes with a bookish tote bag, a pair of comfy socks, a wooden page holder, a silicone bookmark, and a small “Shhhh I’m reading” sign. $40 on Amazon.

Sapphics and classicists alike will love one of these Sappho pins. $13 from Rose Finchie on Etsy.

This is the perfect addition to any bookworm’s enamel pin collection. $13 from Mariah Draws Things on Etsy.

Look, the shirt says it all. Do you honestly know any readers who couldn’t use this shirt? $20 from First Amendment Merch on Etsy.

Any at-home library could use a gorgeous piece of reader wall art like this one. $6 from The Journey of Books on Etsy.

Give a big cup of cheer with one of these rainbow spine Penguin Books mugs. $15 from A Bit of Banter on Etsy.

This shirt is perfect for all the teachers, librarians, and polyglots on your list. $23 from KeenBeeStudio on Etsy.

I can’t imagine a cuter, cottagecore gift than these botanical bookmarks. $3 from Mind Daisies on Etsy.

Every good hobbit knows there’s nothing better than a bit of second breakfast, so show your favorite hobbit you care with this adorable Lord of the Rings inspired shirt. $35 from Jaclynne Anne on Etsy.

Gorgeous gorgeous girls read romance and give the very best gifts. $42 from Tyler Shea Designs on Etsy.

If your favorite bookworm is also a cat person, this is the mug for them. $16 from Fable Bound on Etsy.

Having fun isn’t hard when you have an acrylic library card bookmark. $12 from Fanesha Fabre Art on Etsy.

This DIY Secret Garden book nook is a gift and a craft project all in one. $51 from Omoshiroi Block Store on Etsy.

You can never go wrong with a personalized art print featuring spines from your loved one’s favorite books. It’s simple, iconic, and sure to delight. $12 from This Paperback Life Co on Etsy.

This handwoven bookmark has a cozy charm any reader is sure to love. Pair with a roaring fireplace and a great new book. $24 from Cord x Clay on Etsy.

All your favorite bookworms will be delighted to get this adorable sticker for the holidays. $5 from Kap Kap Co on Etsy.

What book worm doesn’t love a good candle? And a candle inspired by Wonderland? Even better. $40 from Storiarts on Etsy.

An iconic line for all the iconic little women out there. $18 from Spilt Milk Press on Etsy.

I’m a bit obsessed with this iconic little tile shelf, and all the trendy booklovers on your list will be, too. $214 from Studio Cubbe on Etsy.

Is it a book? Is it a locket? Is it earrings? Why not all three? $7 from Le Bua Jewelry on Etsy.

These composition notebook earrings are perfect for teachers, writers, or anyone who longs for their carefree elementary school days. $19 from Paiges Unlimited on Etsy.

The venn diagram between puzzle lovers and bookworms is basically a circle, so you can’t go wrong with this frame-worthy book shop puzzle. £14.99 from The Literary Gift Company.

And another bookish puzzle for anyone who wishes this reading room were their own. $20 on Amazon

A mug that not only shows of a love for Jane Austen but also transforms? Austenites are gonna love this one. $17 from Uncommon Goods.

Who wouldn’t want an adorable Alice in Wonderland inspired tea party mug? You’d have to be a bit, ahem, mad. (Cackles in Mad Hatter.) £10.99 from The Literary Gift Company.

Storiarts makes gorgeous literary scarves perfect for every bookworm on your holiday list. $54 from Storiarts on Etsy.

May the best gifts for readers 2022 has to offer help you with your gifting needs!