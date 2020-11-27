Whether you’re shopping for yourself or another favorite person in your life for the holidays or for a future celebration (or, you know, just because), perhaps you’re seeking out those gifts falling in the center of the “Feminist” and “Book Lovers” Venn diagram. Good news! Find below a roundup of the best gifts for feminists in 2020 and beyond. These gifts range from outstanding subscription boxes, to rad bookish feminist sweatshirts, to enamel pins, and more.

These best gifts for feminists offer a wide range of price points, meaning you can splurge or drop one of these goods in a stocking for a little something extra.

Treat yourself or someone you love.

The Best Gifts for Feminists 2020: Book Lovers Edition

Book Subscription Boxes

Little Feminist Book Subscription Box Whether you’re expecting a baby or have an older kid at home (or are gifting for someone who does), you can never go wrong with a solid book subscription box. The Little Feminist subscription lets you subscribe by age, from birth to 9, and each box comes with one or two books, activity sheets, as well as a guide for adults as to why the books were selected. Perfect for young readers of all genders, the box encourages equality and empathy for all. New subscribers can get a discount of 15% with the code BOOKRIOT.

The Feminist Book Club This rad monthly subscription box curates its goods with input from membership around a certain theme. There are three levels of subscription: a virtual-only membership for discussion and connection; a book-only subscription; or a subscription that gets you both of the above, plus some great treats from small, women-owned businesses. Even if you don’t choose to subscribe, keeping an eye on the blog and podcast for the Feminist Book Club will lead you to some outstanding new and inclusive reads.

Call Number Box Add more contemporary Black literature to your shelves with this incredible library-themed subscription box. There are a number of types of boxes, including fiction, nonfiction, indie, and YA, and you can get the boxes as book only or with 3–4 awesome library-themed goods alongside your new favorite next read.

Clothing

Romance. Is. Feminist. The perfect long sleeve tee in a few color options. $24.

They say a perfect tank top doesn’t exist, and yet, this one does. Decolonize your bookshelf tank, $27.

For all the budding feminists out there, this kid’s Read and Resist tee is a winner. $25.

I’m obsessed with this Pride “Strong Female Protagonist” cropped hoodie. $45.

Of course diverse books matter. $30.

Another spin on the above, featuring a map of the world. $20.

To quote Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “Never underestimate the power of a girl with a book.” $16 and up.

Everything about this “Read books and smash the patriarchy” tee is *chef’s kiss*. $23 and up.

Accessories

Don a feminist bookworm necklace. $25.

Showcase support for women authors with this enamel pin. $13.

A little Jane Eyre for ’round the neck. $20.

Mugs and Art

This bookend set lets you choose from a number of feminist icons to keep your favorite reads upright. $44+.

Decorate with these diverse YA book character posters. These are all digital prints and give you the chance to make a sweet gallery wall on the cheap. $10.

Carry your favorite Black women writers with you everywhere on this tumbler. $35.

What a gorgeous digital print! $7.

Two women enjoying books, cats, and a cozy day. This print is not digital, so you’ll get it shipped to you. $25.

Love this cool vintage reading poster! $15.

A little Nancy Drew minimalist print. $16.

Bookmarks, Stickers, Totes, and Other Small Goods

Trans women are women tote bag. The “have a nice day” is such a nice addition to an already great bag. $20.

Strong, fierce, powerful, bold feminist bookmark. $3.

A reminder that poetry is political, via vinyl sticker. $3.

An outstanding feminist book stack sticker. $4.

Never leave your book un-marked with this set of 9 handmade Black women writer bookmarks. $15.

Make any space smell like magic with this library scented reed diffuser. $34.

Pop this sticker on your favorite notebook or water bottle. $9.

Tote your favorite feminist reads in this feminist af bag. $7.

