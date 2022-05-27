16 Of The Best Gadgets for Book Lovers

I’ve always heard of the importance of taking care of yourself, but it’s just within the last few years that I’ve really started to carve out spaces where I focus on doing just that. Self-care can take many different forms depending on who you ask, but my own version of it involves a lot of solitary and quiet time. And, as I’m sure you could guess, it especially involves a lot of reading. Recently, I’ve upped my reading game to include some very handy tools that make my reading life not only easier, but just all around more enjoyable. I gathered them into this list of the best gadgets for book lovers.

While I’m sure you will love many of the gadgets on this list for yourself, they also make excellent gifts for book lovers that aren’t books. And I’ve included a few items that are a little pricier, but make reading feel all the more lush, making them some of the best luxury gifts for book lovers.

So, read on for best gadgets for book lovers that are sure to boost your — and your favorite book lover’s — reading lives!

Gifts for Book Lovers That Aren’t Books

This is a scanner and digital highlighter that can translate over 40 languages. It can even read the text back to you while scanning, making it very helpful for people with dyslexia or other disabilities. It’s also travel-friendly with its handy case.

This is made from alpine bamboo and especially helpful for people who like to use cookbooks!

This is super handy as a warm light source that gives more evenly distributed light for reading at night. It can also serve as a bookmark. Multipurpose!

Here’s another great light source that can be clamped just about anywhere and has several light settings so your circadian rhythms don’t get disturbed by too-bright lights.

Clearly, I think lighting is important for reading. What’s cool about this particular lamp, though, is that it’s super bendy and has a magnifying component that is perfect for illuminating the text that’s in your book.

This is perfect for those of us who like to lie down while reading. Whether it’s on your side or on your back, your tablet or book will be propped up with pages open!

This is a great stand for reading in bed, on the floor, or wherever you want!

Dried Flower Resin Book Page Holder – $ 12

These are simple gadgets, but handy nonetheless. They let you keep pages firmly open and are cute to boot.

Yet another great option for reading and magnifying with one gadget! The larger and ergonomic viewing area of this makes it so you don’t have to adjust as frequently, and of course, the lighting is adjustable.

If you don’t want to hold something in addition to your book, these reading glasses let you shine LED lights directly on what you’re reading.

This is a charming personal library kit that would make a great gift for a book lover — for yourself or others!

Luxury Gifts for Book Lovers

Name a more iconic duo than hot cuppa + book. I’ll wait. Book lovers can keep their tea or coffee warm even during the longest reading sessions with this temperature controlled mug. It can even be controlled with an app and set up for auto sleep. Luxury!

Echo Frames – $250 You can make calls with these prescription-ready glasses, but the main draw for people looking for gifts for book lovers is that you can listen to Audible on them.

A heater. A massager. A cup holder. A reading lamp. All in one. Lying back against this while reading a book is what dreams are made of. This surely has to be one of the best gadgets for book lovers you can find.

Apple Pencil- $99 Step up your book note taking game with this Apple Pencil. These only work on iPads, but they are super handy with them. Plus, I personally love the iPad as an eReader. These pencils turn even my sloppy handwriting into typed notes, making it easy to jot down interesting book quotes in an app while reading.

This pillow set is made of 45D memory foam and adjusts to the contours of your body. It was designed with physical recovery in mind and made to achieve “zero gravity,” reducing pressure on the body. Optimal book reading comfort activated.

Which of these gifts will you be adding to your reading arsenal? For more gifts for books lovers that aren’t books, check out our handy list.