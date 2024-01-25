10 of the Best Free Word Games to Keep You Entertained

Addison Rizer is a writer and reader of anything that can be described as weird, sad, or scary. She has an MA in Professional Writing and a BA in English. She writes for Book Riot and Publishers Weekly and is always looking for more ways to gush about the books she loves. Find her published work or contact her on her website or at addisonrizer at gmaildotcom.

One month every year, I take a break from social media. No scrolling, no posting, and, minus a force of habit, click here and there, not even opening the apps. It’s good for me since I tend to get sucked in, swiping through TikToks long past when I should have been asleep. This month, I try to find other ways to keep myself entertained, which sometimes proves harder than it seems. I read a lot, sure, and watch movies and exercise, but sometimes, when I’m craving a small thrill, I play free word games.

Games, I’ve decided, are allowed for my no-social media month! They’re fun and entertaining, and they challenge the brain differently than scrolling my social media feeds. They add some creativity to my life, which is something I always enjoy. They give me something to click on when my impulse to check out my feeds gets to me, especially in waiting rooms, during in-between moments, and in awkward social encounters. I play all kinds, but some of my favorites are word games! Especially free ones!